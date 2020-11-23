India smartphone exports are estimated to cross $1.5 billion, or approximately Rs. 11,104 crores, in 2020, a report by analysis and research firm techARC has shown. The report also shows that the 'Make in India' initiative has contributed significantly as people across 24 countries buy mobile phones made in India. Since January to September, a total of 12.8 million mobile phones were exported from India out of which, 10.9 million were smartphones. COVID-19 caused a sharp decline in the April to June period.

As per the report by techARC, the Indian smartphone export market is estimated to cross $1.5 billion by the end of this year. From the January to March period, 7.4 million units were exported which declined sharply to 1.2 million in the April to June period due to COVID-19 and the lockdown restrictions that came with it. Then, in the July to September period, 4.2 million units were shipped. A total of 12.8 million mobile phones were exported since January to September and out of this, 10.9 million units were smartphones.

Samsung exported 11.6 million units, followed by Xiaomi at 0.6 million. In terms of smartphones, Samsung exported 9.8 million units followed by Xiaomi at 0.6 million and Lava at 0.2 million. Vivo and OnePlus were the other smartphone exporters in the top 5. It was found that the Samsung Galaxy A51 was the most exported smartphone. Lava was the only Indian brand exporting smartphones and it was among of the top 5 exporters.

A total of 21 brands are exporting mobile phones from India and 17 brands are exporting smartphones. According to the report, India exported over 4.5 million phones to UAE, over 1.3 million to the US, over 1.2 million to Russia, over 1.09 million to South Africa, and 612,963 to Italy.

Faisal Kawoosa, founder and chief analyst at techARC shared that the PLI scheme that was approved for 16 electronics companies including 10 mobile handset manufacturers will further strengthen India's position in the global market.

