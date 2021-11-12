Technology News
loading
Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Shipments in Q3, Single-Digit Annual Growth Predicted for 2021: IDC

Indian smartphone market registered a year-over-year decline of 12 percent in 3Q21.

Updated: 12 November 2021 14:52 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

Samsung registered a 33 percent decline in shipments

Highlights
  • India third-highest 5G smartphones market globally
  • Chinese players dominated the top five spots
  • 3Q21 witnessed 47 percent shipment increase as compared to 2Q21

Indian smartphone market registered a year-over-year (YoY) decline of 12 percent in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21) that ended on September 30, as per a report by International Data Corporation (IDC). During this quarter, 48 million smartphone units were shipped. This is significant as the Indian smartphone market had registered growth in the last four consecutive quarters. The report also says that although Xiaomi registered a decline in shipments, it captured the maximum market share. India was the third-largest 5G smartphone market globally with 7 percent of worldwide 5G shipments.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker attributes the decline in shipments in the 3Q21 to component shortages “as well as an unusually high 3Q20 comparison base”. Compared to 3Q20, 3Q21 shipments declined 12 percent YoY from 54.2 million units to 48 million units. But in a quarter-over-quarter comparison, shipments in the Indian market are up by 47 percent from 34 million units in Q2 to 48 million units in Q3 of this year.

As per IDC, Xiaomi continued to lead but its shipments declined by 17 percent YoY. The company's sub-brand Poco, however, witnessed a high 65 percent YoY growth in shipments. Samsung remained in the second spot with a 33 percent YoY decline in the quarter. Vivo was at the third position with a shipment decline of 13 percent (YoY), Realme captured the fourth slot with a YoY decline of 5 percent and Oppo witnessed a decline of 16 percent YoY to take the fifth spot in terms of smartphone shipments in 3Q21.

As per the report, key market trends for 3Q21 included a record-high share clocked by online channels (52 percent) with a 5 percent YoY shipment volume decline. Offline channels registered an 18 percent YoY shipment decline.

IDC report says that India was the third-largest 5G smartphone market globally with 7 percent of worldwide 5G shipments (10 million units) in the quarter. From January to September 2021, 17 million 5G smartphones were shipped to India. The country clocked 10 million units shipped at an average selling price of $401 (roughly Rs. 29,800) in the quarter.

IDC says that India's smartphone market is poised to exit 2021 with a low single-digit annual growth. “The first nine months of the year (Jan-Sep'21) already shipped 120 million units, with 1H21 clocking 42 percent YoY growth. Due to supply challenges, 4Q21 is expected to see a decline, resulting in annual shipments below 160 million in 2021. The first half of 2022 will remain challenging, with some easing out expected in the latter half of 2022,” said Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, IDC
