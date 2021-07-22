Technology News
Xiaomi continued to be the top brand favoured by buyers with a 29 percent market share.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 July 2021 14:53 IST
India's Smartphone Sales Fell 13 Percent During Second COVID-19 Wave: Canalys

South Korea's Samsung Electronics at 17 percent share in the smartphones market

Highlights
  • Smartphone vendors in India had assumed COVID-19 would not return
  • The country will see a rebound in the second half of this year
  • The threat of a third wave of COVID-19 infections still looms in India

India's smartphone sales fell 13 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous one as a second wave of COVID-19 infections hurt demand in the world's No. 2 smartphone market, a research report said on Thursday.

Online smartphones purchases, however, helped sales surge 87 percent compared with a year earlier, according to market research firm Canalys.

"Smartphone vendors in India had assumed COVID-19 would not return, and several planned to invest in infrastructure for branded stores and partnerships with third-party offline channels. But once again they were quickly compelled to pivot to an online strategy," Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia wrote in the report.

China's Xiaomi continued to be the top brand favoured by Indian buyers with a 29 percent market share, followed by South Korea's Samsung Electronics at 17 percent share, Canalys said.

Chaurasia predicted the country will see a rebound in the second half of this year as vaccinations boost consumer confidence and as smartphone brands launch new products.

As the threat of a third wave of COVID-19 infections still looms in India, customer behaviour and industrial operations will continue to adjust to pandemic conditions, helping reduce the impact, the analyst wrote.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
