Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei P30 Pro Gets 2 New Colour Variants, Global Shipments Cross 16.5 Million in 6 Months

Huawei P30 Pro Gets 2 New Colour Variants, Global Shipments Cross 16.5 Million in 6 Months

Huawei has also kicked off the EMUI 10 beta programme for the flagship phone.

By | Updated: 7 September 2019 20:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P30 Pro Gets 2 New Colour Variants, Global Shipments Cross 16.5 Million in 6 Months

Huawei P30 is powered by the Kirin 980 processor

Highlights
  • Huawei P30 Pro global shipments have crossed 16.5 million
  • The company is currently accepting registrations for EMUI 10 beta
  • The foldable Mate X might launch without Google apps and services

Huawei P30 Pro has won considerable acclaim for its impressive camera capabilities and overall performance. Huawei has now announced at IFA 2019 that the company has managed to ship 16.5 million units of the Huawei P30 Pro globally so far. The smartphone maker has also lifted the covers from two new colour variants of the Huawei Pro, which appears to be an ingenious way of launching a 'new phone' that avoids the ban on using Google's apps and services on its phones. Talking about the possibility of Android without Google apps services, the upcoming Mate X will reportedly hit the market with such a software experience, a status the Mate 30 series may share if an earlier report is to be believed

The official Huawei Mobile Twitter handle has revealed that the company has shipped 16.5 million units of the Huawei P30 Pro globally in 6 months. The impressive shipment figures of the flagship phone amount to a 53 percent increase in global sales. To recall, the Huawei P30 Pro achieved a DxOMark score of 112 and was the reigning champion for smartphone photography until it was dethroned by the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G last month.

At IFA 2019, Huawei has also launched two new colour variants of the Huawei P30 Pro – Misty Blue and Misty Lavender. The new colour variants of the Huawei P30 Pro flaunt a dual-tone design akin to the Pixel 3 pair. The top portion has a glossy finish, while the rest appears to have a frosted or matte finish that covers the larger share of the rear panel. Except for the new paintjob, the rest of the internal specifications remain the same as the standard Huawei P30 Pro.

Huawei is yet to reveal the pricing and market availability details of the Huawei P30 Pro's Misty Lavender and Misty Blue colour variants, but they have now been listed on VMall in China. Moreover, marketing posters courtesy of tipster Roland Quandt snapped at IFA 2019 indicate that Android 10 update for the Huawei P30 Pro is in the pipeline. The company has already kicked off the EMUI 10 beta registrations for the Huawei P30 Pro, but there is no word when the update will make it out via the stable release channel.

But not everything is rosy for Huawei. The Huawei Mate 30 will reportedly hit the shelves without licensed Google apps and services due to the US ban on sales to Huawei. It's due to launch on September 19, alongside the Mate 30 Pro. It appears that the foldable Mate X will join the list too. As per a Nikkei report, the Huawei Mate X is also expected to hit the market without Google apps and services. Huawei will likely utilise an open-source version of Android on the Huawei Mate X. But if the company wants to sell devices with Google apps and services, it will have to rely on a paid licensing agreement with Google to do so.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Useful 5X optical and 10X hybrid zoom
  • Superb low-light photo quality
  • Lots of storage and RAM
  • Great overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slightly underwhelming display
  • Limited flexibility with EMUI 9.1
  • Optical zoom doesn’t work in low light
Read detailed Huawei P30 Pro review
Display6.47-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4200mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P30 Pro, Misty Blue, Misty Lavender, IFA, IFA 2019, Huawei Mate X
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Nintendo Switch Teased to Get Mysterious New Accessory on September 12
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Says 95 Percent of Mission Objectives Accomplished
Huawei P30 Pro Gets 2 New Colour Variants, Global Shipments Cross 16.5 Million in 6 Months
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
  2. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Says 95 Percent of Mission Objectives Accomplished
  5. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. BSNL Unveils Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan to Rival Jio Fiber
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  9. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato Lays Off 541 Employees, Points to Automation
  2. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Says 95 Percent of Mission Objectives Accomplished
  3. Huawei P30 Pro Gets 2 New Colour Variants, Global Shipments Cross 16.5 Million in 6 Months
  4. Nintendo Switch Teased to Get Mysterious New Accessory on September 12
  5. NASA Data Shows Less Than 60 Percent of All Lunar Missions Have Been Successful
  6. Google Bans Ads for 'Unproven' Therapies, Including Stem Cells
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro Protective Case Images Tip Familiar Design With Vertical Camera Module, Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  8. Parts of Wikipedia Offline After 'Malicious' Attack
  9. BSNL's New Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber 100Mbps Broadband Plan Offers 33GB Daily Data, Takes on Jio Fiber
  10. Qualcomm Announces Plans for 5G Chips Across Snapdragon 8, 7, and 6 Series in 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.