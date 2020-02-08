Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Growth Flat in Indian Smartphone Market, Realme Shipments Spiked in 2019: IDC

Realme was at the fifth position overall with 10.6 percent market share, but saw a massive 263.5 percent growth, IDC reported.

By | Updated: 8 February 2020 20:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Growth Flat in Indian Smartphone Market, Realme Shipments Spiked in 2019: IDC

Realme C3 is the latest budget smartphone from the Chinese brand

Highlights
  • Xiaomi led the market with 28.6 percent share, IDC reported
  • Samsung was second, with a 20.6 percent share
  • Vivo was third, with a 15.6 percent market share

The three smartphone brands from the China-based BBK Group -- led by Realme -- were the fastest growing brands in the Indian smartphone market in calendar year 2019, while Xiaomi remained flat and Samsung went into negative growth (year-over-year), the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Friday.

Xiaomi led the market with 28.6 percent share and registered annual shipments of 43.6 million units in 2019 -- the highest ever smartphone shipments made by any brand in a year -- but the growth slumped to 9.2 percent (YoY) in 2019 from 2018, IDC reported.

Realme at fifth position with 10.6 percent market share saw a massive 263.5 percent growth, Vivo with 15.6 percent market share registered 67 percent growth and Oppo with 10.7 percent market share logged 60.5 percent growth in the calendar year 2019.

Samsung with 20.6 percent market share saw - 2.8 percent growth in 2019. Its Galaxy M series, particularly Galaxy M30s, performed well in the online segment, according to the IDC 'Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.'

indian smartphone market idc idc

Overall, the BBK Group -- sans its OnePlus brand -- registered 36.9 percent market share.

"Vivo became the leader in the offline channel. The continued focus on its offline channel, despite the exclusive lineup in online channel and presence across price segments, led to this phenomenal rise in 2019," said the IDC report.

Oppo climbed to the fourth position in the fourth quarter in 2019, with a huge YoY growth of 88.4 percent on the back of its affordable A series and successful Reno 2 series.

Ironically, other smartphone brands like Nokia, LG, Sony, Blackberry declined by whopping 46 percent in terms of market share.

indian smartphone market idc q4 2019 idc

In the mid-premium ($300-500) segment, Vivo continued to lead the market with 28 percent share in 2019, on the back of the high-selling Vivo V15 Pro, followed by OnePlus at 20.2 percent share owing to the OnePlus 7 model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, IDC
Honor Magic Watch, Honor Band 5 Price in India Cut
Multiple Software Errors Doomed Boeing Starliner Crew Capsule Test: NASA

Related Stories

Xiaomi Growth Flat in Indian Smartphone Market, Realme Shipments Spiked in 2019: IDC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus Go Official With Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Vodafone Idea Users in Bengaluru Face Network Outage, Company Responds
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip Features, Box Contents Leaked
  4. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued This Month, Xiaomi Reveals
  5. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  6. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  7. Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Full List
  8. OnePlus 8 Series Will Reportedly Launch in Late March or April
  9. Realme C3 Review
  10. Poco X2 or Realme X2: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Multiple Software Errors Doomed Boeing Starliner Crew Capsule Test: NASA
  2. Xiaomi Growth Flat in Indian Smartphone Market, Realme Shipments Spiked in 2019: IDC
  3. Honor Magic Watch, Honor Band 5 Price in India Cut
  4. Facebook Warns of Hit to Oculus Production From Coronavirus
  5. Motorola Razr 2019 Is Durable, Company Claims as It Releases Own ‘Real Flip Test’ Video
  6. Facebook, Twitter Refuse to Take Down Edited Nancy Pelosi Video
  7. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued in February, Xiaomi's Lu Weibing Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip Leaks Tip Price, Specifications, Retail Package, and More
  9. Mi 10 Launch Date Set for February 13, Xiaomi Confirms, Mi 10 Pro Likely to Debut Alongside
  10. Twitter Experiences Global Outage, Leaving Thousands Unable to Tweet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.