Technology News

Huawei's Own Smartphone, Laptop OS to Be Ready by Autumn: Richard Yu

Huawei was dealt a blow this week with Google's decision to partially cut off Huawei devices from its Android OS.

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 13:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei's Own Smartphone, Laptop OS to Be Ready by Autumn: Richard Yu

Chinese telecom giant Huawei says it could roll out its own operating system for smartphones and laptops in China by the autumn after the United States blacklisted the company, a report said Thursday.

The international version of the system could be ready in the first or second quarter of 2020, said Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business, told US channel CNBC.

The company was dealt a blow this week with Google's decision to partially cut off Huawei devices from its Android OS following a US order banning the sale or transfer of American technology to the firm.

"Today, Huawei, we are still committed to Microsoft Windows and Google Android," Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business, told CNBC. "But if we cannot use that, Huawei will prepare the plan B to use our own OS."

The Global Times, a Chinese state-run daily, reported on Monday that the platform - named "HongMeng" - was undergoing trials and will gradually replace the Android system.

"We don't want to do this but we will forced to do that because of the US government. I think the US, this kind of thing, will also not only be bad news for us, but also bad news for the US companies because we support" US businesses, Yu told CNBC.  "We don't want to do this but we have no other solution, no other choice."

The US Commerce Department, which added Huawei and 68 of its affiliates to an "entity list" last week, on Monday announced a 90-day reprieve, allowing some services to continue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei
Huawei Mate X, Huawei P30 Pro Removed From Android Website, Mate 20 Pro Removed From Android Q Beta
Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Receive Android Pie Update Starting June 3
Huawei's Own Smartphone, Laptop OS to Be Ready by Autumn: Richard Yu
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Teasers Confirm Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming, 4,000mAh Battery
  2. Airtel Digital TV Reportedly Introduces New SD, HD Long-Term Packs
  3. Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei Admits Buying iPhones for Family Members
  4. WhatsApp Status Updates Could Soon Be Posted as Facebook Stories
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro Doesn't Provide 3x Optical Zoom Fully as Promised: Report
  6. Tata Sky Cuts Prices of Its HD, SD Set-Top Boxes
  7. Trump Says 'Dangerous' Huawei Could Be Included in US-China Trade Deal
  8. Google Duo's Group Video Calling Now Available Globally on Android, iOS
  9. Android Pie Update Finally Rolling Out for OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3
  10. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.