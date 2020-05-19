Technology News
Huawei Y9s Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Huawei Y9s has a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option that is offered in two colour options.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 19 May 2020 10:49 IST
Huawei Y9s comes with the triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Huawei Y9s can be delivered by e-retailers in Red Zones
  • The phone will not be delivered in containment zones
  • Huawei Y9s packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging

Huawei Y9s smartphone is now available to purchase in India, a week after the phone was launched in the country. The Huawei Y9s is now up for grabs via Amazon. With the easing of coronavirus related lockdown restrictions, deliveries are now possible not just in green and orange zones, but also in the red zones — only people living in containment zones across India will not be able to place an order.

The Huawei Y9s was launched in India on May 12 and the phone is offered in two colour options.

Huawei Y9s: Price in India, offers

The Huawei Y9s is priced at Rs. 19,990 for the single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, on Amazon.in.

There is a cashback offer giving Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance if you buy the phone using any prepaid payment method between May 19 (12:00am) to May 25 (11:59pm). Moreover, there are no-cost EMI options for customers purchasing Huawei Y9s. Amazon Prime members also get flat 5 percent off on the phone with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card. Customers can also avail exchange offers, subject to their location.

The Huawei Y9s is getting delivered to customers residing in areas marked as Red, Orange, and Green zones, however, it won't be delivered by e-retailers in containment zones across India.

To recall, Huawei Y9s was launched in India on May 12.

Huawei Y9s: Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie and the phone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD FullView display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Huawei Y9s.

Huawei Y9s comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The rear camera module also houses an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens at the front. Moreover, the front camera has a pop-up design, giving Huawei Y9s a full-screen display.

Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Huawei Y9s comes with 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512 GB). The smartphone also packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The Huawei Y9s measures 163.1x77.2x8.8mm and weighs 206 grams.

