Huawei Y9s Said to Be Global Variant of Honor 9X, Launch Soon With Pop-Up Selfie Camera

Huawei Y9s would come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Updated: 7 November 2019 12:13 IST
Honor 9X would launch in India in the coming future

Highlights
  • Huawei Y9s is said to be similar to Honor 9X global variant
  • The smartphone would come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Huawei Y9s is likely to launch as the successor to Huawei Y9 (2019)

Huawei Y9s is rumoured to debut soon. The new smartphone would arrive as the successor to the Huawei Y9 (2019) that was launched back in October last year. As per the rumour, the Huawei Y9s will come with specifications similar to those of the Honor 9X that was launched in China in July. The handset is said to include a triple camera setup at the back as well as a pop-up selfie camera. Further, the Huawei Y9s would come with a gradient finish and offer a full-screen experience.

A tipster who goes by the name Zyad Atef has claimed that the Huawei Y9s will debut soon with the specifications similar to the global variant of the Honor 9X. Additionally, a render provided by the tipster suggests some of the key specifications of the Huawei Y9s.

 

Huawei Y9s specifications (rumoured)

The Huawei Y9s will come with a 6.59-inch Ultra FullView Display and sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, as per the render posted by the teaser. The smartphone may also include artificial intelligence (AI) powered camera features. Further, it would come with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Huawei is seen to offer the pop-up selfie camera module on the Huawei Y9s. Moreover, the phone appears to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

According to a report by Geo News, the Huawei Y9s will launch in Pakistan soon with a price tag of PKR 34,999 (roughly Rs. 15,900). Its availability and price details in global markets including India are yet to be revealed, though.

Huawei in July launched the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro in China with HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC and 4,000mAh battery. Both Huawei phones also carry triple rear cameras and pop-up selfie camera.

Last month, Honor India President Charles Peng revealed that the company is set to bring the Honor 9X to the Indian market by the end of this year. The phone is likely to include Google apps and Google Play.

