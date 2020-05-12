Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Y9s With 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Huawei Y9s With 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Huawei Y9s has a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options that is priced at Rs. 19,990.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 May 2020 12:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Y9s With 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Huawei Y9s has a pop-up selfie camera

Highlights
  • Huawei Y9s has a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging
  • Huawei Y9s has three cameras on the back
  • It has 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable

Huawei Y9s has been launched in India as a new mid-range offering by the company priced at under Rs. 20,000. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and a glass body. It is powered by an octa-core chipset and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. There are two colour options to choose from and Huawei says the phone will be exclusively sold through Amazon. For now, delivery will be limited to the Green and Orange zones as per the latest lockdown guidelines.

Huawei Y9s price

The Huawei Y9s is priced at Rs. 19,990 for the single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone comes in two colours namely, Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black. It will go on sale exclusively through Amazon starting May 19. Until guidelines are modified by the government, the delivery of non-essential items will only be possible in Green and Orange zones across the country.

Huawei Y9s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD FullView display with a pixel density of 391ppi. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. It comes with 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Huawei Y9s has three cameras on the back including a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The front camera has a pop-up design giving a full screen display, with no notch or hole-punch.

The Huawei Y9s comes with 128GB of UFS2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512 GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Huawei Y9s is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The sensors present in the phone include Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Compass, and a Gravity Sensor. There is also a side mounted fingerprint sensor on the Huawei Y9s. The phone measures 163.1x77.2x8.8mm and weighs 206 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Y9s, Huawei Y9s price in India, Huawei Y9s specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Jio Offering 24-Hour Grace Plan With Unlimited Jio-to-Jio Calls After Prepaid Plan Expiration: Report

Related Stories

Huawei Y9s With 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price and Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  4. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: All Details
  6. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  7. Aarogya Setu App Is 'Mandatory' for Train Passengers, Says Railway Ministry
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Y9s With 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  2. Jio Offering 24-Hour Grace Plan With Unlimited Jio-to-Jio Calls After Prepaid Plan Expiration: Report
  3. Motorola Moto G7 Starts Receiving Stable Android 10 Update
  4. Zoom Privacy Woes Being Looked at by US FTC
  5. Apple AirPods Studio Over-Ear Headphones to Feature Head and Neck Detection, Custom Equaliser Settings: Report
  6. Aarogya Setu App Download Is 'Mandatory' for Train Passengers, Says Ministry of Railways
  7. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Sale Date, Specifications
  8. How Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’s Epic Lightsaber Duel Is Central to Prequel Trilogy’s Themes
  9. Google Search Trends Show Searches for Relaxation, Meditation, Breathing Exercises at All-Time High
  10. Motorola Razr (2019) Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With Improved Quick View Display Functionality
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com