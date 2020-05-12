Huawei Y9s has been launched in India as a new mid-range offering by the company priced at under Rs. 20,000. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and a glass body. It is powered by an octa-core chipset and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. There are two colour options to choose from and Huawei says the phone will be exclusively sold through Amazon. For now, delivery will be limited to the Green and Orange zones as per the latest lockdown guidelines.

Huawei Y9s price

The Huawei Y9s is priced at Rs. 19,990 for the single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone comes in two colours namely, Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black. It will go on sale exclusively through Amazon starting May 19. Until guidelines are modified by the government, the delivery of non-essential items will only be possible in Green and Orange zones across the country.

Huawei Y9s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD FullView display with a pixel density of 391ppi. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. It comes with 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Huawei Y9s has three cameras on the back including a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The front camera has a pop-up design giving a full screen display, with no notch or hole-punch.

The Huawei Y9s comes with 128GB of UFS2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512 GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Huawei Y9s is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The sensors present in the phone include Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, Compass, and a Gravity Sensor. There is also a side mounted fingerprint sensor on the Huawei Y9s. The phone measures 163.1x77.2x8.8mm and weighs 206 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.