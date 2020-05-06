Technology News
Huawei Y9s Registrations Go Live on Amazon India, Launch to Follow Soon

Huawei Y9s has a 48-megapixel AI triple rear camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 May 2020 13:57 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Huawei Y9s is powered by the Kirin 710F SoC

Highlights
  • Amazon is now taking registrations of interest for Huawei Y9s
  • Huawei Y9s comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera
  • The price and sale date of Huawei Y9s should be announced soon

Huawei Y9s was spotted on Amazon India a few days ago, and now the e-commerce site has started taking registrations of interest. The ‘Notify Me' button is live on the Huawei Y9s teaser page, indicating that the launch is not too far. The company has begun registrations after the Home Ministry announced relaxation in sale of non-essential goods in orange and green zones across the country. Huawei Y9s is listed as ‘Coming Soon', and to be notified about the price and sale date, users must register via the ‘Notify Me' option.

The Huawei Y9s is listed on Amazon India with full hardware and design details confirmed. The dedicated page on the e-commerce site is now also taking registrations of interest ahead of launch. With the ‘Notify Me' button now live, the company should launch the phone on Amazon India soon. The device will be available in two colour options - Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal.

Huawei Y9s design, specifications

As for design, the Huawei Y9s comes with a pop-up selfie camera, a notch-less display, and triple AI camera setup at the back aligned vertically and placed on the top left corner. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on board. The phone has been listed on the global site for a while now, and all of its specifications are known. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 and supports dual-SIM slots. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) resolution TFT LCD display. The phone will be powered by the octa-core Huawei Kirin 710F SoC paired with 6GB RAM. It offers 128GB of storage with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Coming to the optics, the Huawei Y9s will offer a 48-megapixel main camera with a f/1.8 aperture along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a pop-up selfie camera that houses the 16-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Huawei Y9s also packs a 4,000mAh battery that is rated to support continuous calling for 40 hours.

Huawei Y9s

Huawei Y9s

Display 6.59-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
