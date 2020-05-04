Huawei Y9s has been officially listed on the Huawei India website, with details about its hardware, but pricing and availability remain unknown. The phone is a part of the Y9 series that was first introduced in March 2019. The Huawei Y9s comes with triple rear cameras, Kirin 710F SoC and 4,000mAh battery, just like the Huawei Y9s that was launched globally in November 2019.

The price and availability of the Huawei Y9s in India are not disclosed. The phone is listed on Huawei India website and is also published on Amazon India.

The Huawei Y9s was first unveiled in November last year in two colour options namely, Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black. The Y9s listed on Huawei India website has a third Phantom Purple colour option. Currently, Huawei Y9S is listed on Singapore's Shopee Mall retail website for SGD 348 (roughly Rs. 18,590) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The phone is also available in multiple countries, and the details can be found on Huawei's global website.

Huawei Y9s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y9s is listed to run on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1 atop, and feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) resolution TFT LCD display. The phone will be powered by the octa-core Huawei Kirin 710F SoC paired with 6GB RAM. The phone will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

In terms of the camera, the Huawei Y9s will come with a 48-megapixel main camera with a f/1.8 aperture along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a pop-up selfie camera that houses the 16-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Huawei Y9s is listed with 128GB storage that is expandable via dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB). There's also a 4,000mAh battery.

Coming to the connectivity options, Huawei Y9s will feature a USB type-C slot, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, BeiDou, and Bluetooth v4.2. The sensors on the phone include Ambient Light sensor, Gyroscope, Compass and Gravity sensor.

The Huawei Y9s is listed to measure 163.1x77.2x8.8 and weigh 206 grams (including the battery).