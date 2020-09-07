Technology News
Huawei Y9a With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications

Huawei Y9a has been listed on the company’s global site in three distinct colour options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 September 2020 14:57 IST
Huawei Y9a With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications

Huawei Y9a comes with a 6.63-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Huawei Y9a seems like a tweaked version of the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus
  • The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
  • Huawei Y9a comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back

Huawei Y9a has been unveiled as the company's latest smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The new smartphone also comes with quad rear cameras. The Huawei Y9a also comes with a 3D arc design along with a nano-textured surface as well as includes up to 40W fast charging support. Key specifications of the Huawei Y9a make a tweaked version of the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus that was launched in China just last week. However, the new offering has MediaTek Helio G80 SoC over the Dimensity 720 (MT6853) available on the earlier model.

Details about the price and availability of the Huawei Y9a are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, the smartphone is already listed on the company's global site in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink, and Space Silver colour options. This suggests it could debut in the global markets soon. Meanwhile, a banner detailing its specifications also leaked a few days back.

Huawei Y9a specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y9a runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top and features a 6.63-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 6GB RAM. It also has an 8GB RAM model that is limited to the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and some countries in the Middle Asia, though.

For capturing photos and recording videos, the Huawei Y9a has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 120 degrees. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 macro lens.

huawei y9a back image Huawei Y9a

Huawei Y9a comes with a quad rear camera setup

 

The Huawei Y9a also has a 16-megapixel camera sensor on its pop-up module. The selfie camera sensor has an f/2.2 lens on top.

In terms of storage, the Huawei Y9a has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and magnetometer.

The Huawei Y9a packs a 4,300mAh battery in the global markets, along with up to 40W Huawei SuperCharge support. However, its version in the Middle East, Africa, and some countries in the Middle Asia comes with a 4,200mAh battery that supports up to 22.5W fast charging. Besides, the Huawei Y9a measures 163.5x76.5x8.95mm and weighs 197 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Huawei Y9a

Huawei Y9a

Display 6.63-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

