Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be going on sale in India today. The smartphone will be put on sale starting at 12pm (noon) via Amazon, exclusively for Prime subscribers, as a part of the Amazon Freedom Sale, which is also opening today for Prime subscribers. The regular Amazon shoppers will be able to buy the phone starting midnight August 8. The offline sales of the phone are scheduled to open August 12 through Croma, Poorvika, and other retail outlets.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India, sale offers

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India is set at Rs. 15,990 for the sole 128GB storage variant. The phone will be offered in Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue colours. As mentioned, the first sale for phone is scheduled at 12pm (noon) today via Amazon. In terms of the sale offers, the shoppers will get an instant cashback worth Rs. 500 through Amazon Pay and instant discount of 10 percent if they use an SBI credit card.

There will also be an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 1,500 and no-cost EMI options for six months. Additionally, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 buyers will get cashback worth Rs. 2200 and 125GB 4G data from Reliance Jio.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.1. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen and is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. Additionally, you will get 4GB of RAM, 4,000mAh battery, and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

For the imaging needs, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera on board.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.