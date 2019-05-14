Huawei has quietly introduced a new smartphone in its Y-series. Dubbed as Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, the new smartphone is currently listed on the company's global website, but the phone's pricing and availability details remain a mystery for now. The new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 bears a lot of resemblance with the company's recently launched Huawei P Smart Z phone. Both phones share a number of key specifications as well as the design, including the full-screen front with a pop-up selfie camera module. One major key difference in the two phones is the triple rear camera setup.

As we mentioned earlier, there is no word on the pricing or exact availability details of Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, however given the listing on the official website, we expect to see availability information over the coming weeks. Huawei will be releasing the phone in three colour options – Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Sapphire Blue.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0. The phone sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the company has included 4,000mAh battery in the smartphone.

On the imaging front, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a third 2-megapixel sensor. There is a 16-megapixel sensor on the front as well, which is a part of the pop-up selfie camera module.

Further, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 packs 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage, a rear fingerprint sensor, GPS, USB-Type C and 4G LTE support. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity support has been included as well.

The dimensions of the phone are 163.5x77.3x8.8mm and it weighs 196.8 grams.