Technology News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 sports a notch-less design.

By | Updated: 14 May 2019 14:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 shares a number of specifications and design with Huawei P Smart Z

Highlights
  • Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be offered in three colours
  • Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor
  • The new Huawei phone sports a pop-up selfie camera

Huawei has quietly introduced a new smartphone in its Y-series. Dubbed as Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, the new smartphone is currently listed on the company's global website, but the phone's pricing and availability details remain a mystery for now. The new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 bears a lot of resemblance with the company's recently launched Huawei P Smart Z phone. Both phones share a number of key specifications as well as the design, including the full-screen front with a pop-up selfie camera module. One major key difference in the two phones is the triple rear camera setup.

As we mentioned earlier, there is no word on the pricing or exact availability details of Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, however given the listing on the official website, we expect to see availability information over the coming weeks. Huawei will be releasing the phone in three colour options – Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Sapphire Blue.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0. The phone sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the company has included 4,000mAh battery in the smartphone.

On the imaging front, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a third 2-megapixel sensor. There is a 16-megapixel sensor on the front as well, which is a part of the pop-up selfie camera module.

Further, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 packs 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage, a rear fingerprint sensor, GPS, USB-Type C and 4G LTE support. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity support has been included as well.

The dimensions of the phone are 163.5x77.3x8.8mm and it weighs 196.8 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Display6.59-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710F
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications, Huawei
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple's Supreme Court Loss Sends Antitrust Shockwaves Through Silicon Valley
Uber's Losses Reach Double Digits in IPO Debut Debacle
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Exploit Allowed Hackers to Snoop, Users Urged to Update App
  2. Redmi Flagship Smartphone to Be Called K20, Where 'K' Stands for 'Killer'
  3. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7 Launch
  4. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Sold Over 2 Million Units in India: Xiaomi
  5. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
  6. Xiaomi Says a New 48-Megapixel Camera Redmi Phone Is Coming to India
  7. Lenovo Unveils 'World's First Foldable PC', New ThinkBook Lineup
  8. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: What You Should Know
  9. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Triple Rear Cameras, Kirin 710F SoC Launched
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Today: How To Watch Live Stream, Price, Specs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.