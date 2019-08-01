Technology News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India is set at Rs. 15,990 and it will be offered via Amazon as well as physical retailers.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 13:30 IST
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 features a 19.5:9 display along with a notch-less design

Highlights
  • Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will go on sale in India starting August 7
  • It will be available for purchase with an additional exchange discount
  • The smartphone was unveiled globally back in May

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, the latest entrant in the Huawei Y series, has been launched in India. The smartphone will go on sale in the country starting August 7. Huawei is aiming to counter the likes of Oppo K3 and Realme X by offering the Y9 Prime 2019 in the country. To recall, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 was unveiled globally back in May. The phone offers a pop-up selfie camera that is touted to withstand a pressure of 15 kilograms. There is also a 4,000mAh battery. Additionally, the phone carries an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India, launch offers

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India has been set at Rs. 15,990 for the lone 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available for purchase in Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Amazon.in will start selling the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 from 12pm (noon) IST on August 7, exclusively for Prime members, while regular customers would be able to purchase the phone from the online marketplace starting 12pm (noon) IST on August 8.

Launch offers include an instant cashback worth Rs. 500 through Amazon Pay and instant discount of 10 percent specifically for SBI cardholders. There will also be an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 1,500 and no-cost EMI options for six months.

In addition to Amazon.in, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be sold via offline stores as well. Huawei says that customers will be able to pre-book the phone through Croma, Poorvika, and other major retail outlets starting August 5. Moreover, the customers who pre-book will get Huawei Sport BT headphones and a 15,600mAh powerbank both worth Rs. 4,598.

As we mentioned, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 was unveiled globally back in May. The global model has 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 391ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has the triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera that is available as a part of the pop-up module.

Huawei has provided an artificial intelligence (AI) powered camera app on the Y9 Prime 2019 that is touted to recognise 22 categories and over 500 scenes in a real time, using the rear camera setup. The phone also has a 3D Portrait retouching feature that works with both the rear and front cameras to retouch your selfies with various lighting effects. Furthermore, the selfie camera uses AI algorithms to optimise self-portraits in eight distinct scenes.

In terms of storage, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 packs a 4,000mAh battery. Besides, the smartphone measures 163.5x77.3x8.8mm and weighs 196.8 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Huawei
