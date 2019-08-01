Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be launched in India today. To recall, Amazon India began teasing the launch of the smartphone last month, and soon after, confirmed its launch date to be August 1. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 was globally unveiled back in May, and at the time, no price and availability had been detailed. Its biggest highlights are its pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display, and 4,000mAh battery. In July, a report had tipped the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India. Read on for more details about the smartphone, including its specifications and launch time.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India (expected), launch time

As we mentioned, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price was not revealed by the company at its global unveiling back in May. Since then however, a report has tipped that the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India will be under Rs. 20,000. As for the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 launch timing, Huawei will be revealing the price at 2pm IST, and its launch will begin in New Delhi at around 12pm (noon). Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details from the India launch event.

To recall, Amazon India began teasing the launch of the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 in the country last month, and soon after, revealed it would be unveiled for the country on August 1.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0. The phone sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the company has included 4,000mAh battery in the smartphone.

On the imaging front, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a third 2-megapixel sensor. There is a 16-megapixel sensor on the front as well, which is a part of the pop-up selfie camera module.

Further, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 packs 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage, a rear fingerprint sensor, GPS, USB-Type C and 4G LTE support. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity support has been included as well. The dimensions of the phone are 163.5x77.3x8.8mm and it weighs 196.8 grams.

