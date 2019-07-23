Technology News
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 India Launch Set for August 1, Amazon Reveals

The phone was unveiled globally back in May and is currently on sale in some markets.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 15:50 IST
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 India Launch Set for August 1, Amazon Reveals

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 features a pop-up selfie camera module that houses a 16-megapixel sensor

Highlights
  • Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has been listed on Amazon India
  • The phone sports a full-HD+ LCD panel
  • It is likely to compete against Oppo K3, Realme X, and Redmi K20

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 launch in India has been set for August 1, Amazon India has revealed through a dedicated listing. The new development comes just days after the latest Huawei phone was teased on the online marketplace. One of the key highlights of the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is its pop-up selfie camera module that could bring it against the likes of Oppo K3, Realme X, and Redmi K20. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 also features a full-HD+ display and is powered by Huawei's octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC. There are are also multiple storage versions of the Y9 Prime 2019 in global markets, with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The listing on Amazon India explicitly confirms the launch of the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 in India. It also showcases some of the key features of the new smartphone that was unveiled globally back in May.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India (expected)

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India is yet to be announced officially. However, it is expected to be similar to what's available in the global markets.

In Kenya, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is available for purchase at KSH 23,499 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Similarly, it is on sale in Saudi Arabia at SAR 969 (roughly Rs. 17,800). The phone also comes in three distinct colour options, namely Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Sapphire Blue.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications, features

The Amazon listing shows that the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with the pop-up selfie camera module that takes one second to elevate from the build. There is also an AI algorithm to enable the rear camera of the phone to recognise 22 categories and over 500 scenes in a real time. Further, the selfie camera on the phone is capable of recognising eight different scenes to enhance self portraits. The Amazon listing also highlights the Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes as an upgrade to the Huawei Y9 (2019) that was launched in India earlier this year. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 on top and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

Huawei has provided a triple rear camera setup on the Y9 Prime 2019 that includes 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The pop-up selfie camera module, on the other hand, houses a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 globally comes in 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Display6.59-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710F
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
