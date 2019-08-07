Technology News
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 New Update Brings EROFS File System, GPU Turbo 3.0, More

The update also brings new wallpapers and redesigned app icons.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 12:16 IST
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will go on sale today

Highlights
  • Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 new update brings vlog feature
  • It also brings Phone Clone to help easy transfer of data
  • It is priced in India at Rs. 15,990, available on Amazon

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is now receiving an update bringing GPU Turbo 3.0, the new EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) file system, and more. The phone was launched in India earlier this month, and is set to go on sale from today at 12pm (noon) IST, exclusively for Prime members, while regular Amazon customers would be able to purchase the phone starting 12am (midnight) IST tonight. The EMUI 9.1 update also brings in improved performance, new wallpapers and icons, and much more.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 EMUI 9.1 update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) and phone owners will receive a notification when the update is available. If you don't want to wait for the notification, we recommend you head over to the Settings and look for the update manually.

Talking about the changelog, EMUI 9.1 is set to bring new wallpapers and icons, improved performance, GPU Turbo 3.0, EROFS file system, and more. GPU Turbo 3.0 cuts down on SoC power consumption by 10 percent and optimises system performance. It brings faster touch response, lower energy consumption, reduces frame drops, and results in a higher average frame rate compared to when the feature is switched off. GPU Turbo 3.0 supports number of popular Android game titles like Fortnite, Knives Out, Battle Bay, Crazy Taxi, Real Racing 3, and many more.

EROFS feature is touted to increase the random read speed on an average by 20 percent and up to 200 percent, and it should save about 2GB of system storage as well. This updated file system is said to make the phone considerably faster than before. It will also help while launching a large app faster, and the startup speed will be faster as well.

The latest Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 update also brings new features and effects to Huawei Vlog for easy editing and sharing. Highlight videos are automatically edited with filters and effects, and you can even customise them by adding speed effects and background music. Lastly, the update brings a new Huawei Phone Clone feature that helps in quick transfer of data to new phone.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India has been set at Rs. 15,990 for the lone 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available for purchase in Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue colour options. apart from Amazon, it will also be sold via more than 1000 retail stores. Key features include features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT display HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, triple rear camera setup, pop-up selfie shooter, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
