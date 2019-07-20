Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 India Launch Soon, Amazon Teaser Reveals

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is all set to launch in India soon. Amazon India has started teasing the arrival of the new phone, confirming that the phone will be sold on the e-commerce website whenever it launches. Huawei had first launched the phone in May revealing its design and specifications. The phone has a pop-up selfie camera setup that has been teased on Amazon India as well. It is also equipped with a triple rear camera setup at the back as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is Amazon teaser poster reads ‘coming soon'. We weren't able to spot the teaser on the website, but the app teaser suggests that the phone will be available on the e-commerce site.

Huawei Y9 2019 price (expected)

The India pricing of the phone is currently a mystery. However, the phone is currently being sold in countries like Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Kenya, and the phone's price in these countries is likely to offer some indication of what we can expect. The phone is sold at KSH 23,499 (4GB + 128) (roughly Rs. 15,700) in Kenya, at SAR 969 (roughly Rs. 17,800) in Saudi Arabia, and at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 17,150) in Chile. So, we can probably expect a price-tag around Rs. 16-17,000 in India.

Globally, the phone was launched in three colour options - Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Sapphire Blue – and it is likely to arrive in the same colour options in India as well.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications

The new variant will be an upgrade to the Huawei Y9 (2019) that was launched in India in January. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0. The phone sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the company has included 4,000mAh battery in the smartphone.

On the imaging front, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a third 2-megapixel sensor. There is a 16-megapixel sensor on the front as well, which is a part of the pop-up selfie camera module.

Further, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 packs 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage, a rear fingerprint sensor, GPS, USB-Type C and 4G LTE support. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity support have been included as well.