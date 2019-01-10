Huawei Y9 (2019) is set to be launched in India today. Huawei is hosting a press event in New Delhi to announce the launch of Y9 (2019). The smartphone was previously planned to arrive in the country on January 7. However, the Chinese company reschedule its launch event and sent out the updated media invites on Monday. The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes as a successor to the Huawei Y9 (2018). The new smartphone features a traditional display notch. Key highlights of the Huawei Y9 (2019) include a 6.5-inch display, dual rear and front cameras, HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery.

As per the updated media invite, the Huawei Y9 (2019) launch is happening in New Delhi. Amazon India has already made a dedicated microsite for the new smartphone to confirm its exclusive availability on Amazon.in. The online listing also confirms that the Huawei Y9 (2019) will come bundled with Boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth headphones worth Rs. 2,990.

Announced in China back in October last year, the Huawei Y9 (2019) comes as the successor to the Huawei Y9 (2018). The smartphone features a traditional display notch design that sports two front-facing camera sensors. There is also a vertically-aligned dual camera setup.

Price and availability details of the Huawei Y9 (2019) in India are yet to be revealed.

Huawei Y9 (2019) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y9 (2019) runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) FullView Display panel with a 3D curved design and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC that comes with AI Power 7.0, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The smartphone has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the part of optics, the Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone also has a dual selfie camera setup at the front, with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Both camera setups are claimed to have AI-based features.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back that supports Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery.