Huawei Y9 (2019) has finally been announced by the company, specifically its Levant arm. After surfacing in a recent listing on TENAA, a Chinese certification site, the smartphone has now gone official. The Huawei Y9 (2019) is the successor to the Huawei Y9 (2018) that was launched earlier this year with the HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC and four cameras. The new smartphone from Huawei is equipped with upgraded specifications and the key highlights include a 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC, and Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology. The Huawei Y9 (2019) is also equipped with dual cameras on the front and back.

While the Huawei Y9 (2019) price is yet to be announced, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in the market starting mid-October this year. Huawei claims that the new smartphone is aimed at the young generation "who favours gaming, photography, and entertainment." Notably, the Huawei Y9 (2019) may also launch as Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus in the Chinese market. To recall, the Huawei Y9 (2018) was launched in China as Enjoy 8 Plus. Popular tipster Evan Blass has leaked some of the specifications of the alleged Enjoy 9 Plus in a tweet.

Huawei Y9 (2019) specifications

The Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a 6.5-inch FullView Display with a 3D curved design. It is powered by the Kirin 710 processor and comes with AI Power 7.0. In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It also sports a dual camera setup at the front, with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Both the camera setups are claimed to come with some AI-based features.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology that is claimed to unlock the smartphone in 0.3 seconds. The upgraded fingerprint technology also includes fingerprint navigation that enables users to manage all the notifications with one key.

As mentioned, the Huawei Y9 (2019) may also launch in China as Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus. As per the leak by Evan Blass, the smartphone will run EMUI 8.2 and sport a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution. It will pack the same octa-core 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to be equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage. It will reportedly be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.