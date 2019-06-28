Technology News
loading

Huawei Y9 (2019) Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 12,990

Huawei Y9 (2019) was launched in India in January this year.

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 14:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Y9 (2019) Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 12,990

Huawei Y9 (2019) can be purchased via Amazon in two colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei Y9 (2019) is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
  • The Huawei smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery
  • The phone also comes with a dual selfie camera setup

Huawei Y9 (2019) has received a major price cut in India. The smartphone is currently retailing for as low as Rs. 12,990 via Amazon in the country, down from its launch price of Rs. 15,990. Amazon is sole retailer to offer the Huawei Y9 (2019) in India right now. This budget Huawei smartphone comes with features like dual front and rear cameras, a 6.5-inch full-HD+ screen, octa-core Kirin 710 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone can be purchased in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colours.

The Amazon listing for the smartphone has been showing the updated pricing of the smartphone for the last few days. With the Rs. 3,000 price drop, the phone has certainly become more enticing for the consumers looking to buy a decent smartphone under Rs. 15,000.

It is unclear whether this is a permanent price cut or a temporary one. We have reached out to Huawei for clarity and will update this report when we hear back.

To recall, Huawei had launched the Y9 (2019) in the country back in January this year. The smartphone went on sale the same month in a single storage variant.

Huawei Y9 (2019) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y9 (2019) is a successor to the company Y9 (2018) smartphone and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also a dual selfie camera on board with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Additionally, you will get 64GB of inbuilt storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB), a 4,000mAh battery, and fingerprint sensor at the back.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Y9 2019 price in India, Huawei Y9 2019 specifications, Huawei Y9 2019, Huawei
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Flipkart to Replace 40 Percent of Its Delivery Vans With Electric Vehicles
Huawei Y9 (2019) Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 12,990
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions to Broadband Users
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Case Renders Leak, Showing No Headphone Jack
  4. Design Chief Jony Ive Is Leaving Apple to Start His Own Firm
  5. Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition Coming on July 9
  6. OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Camera, Performance, Battery Life Comparison
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Open Sale in India Until June 30
  8. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Open Beta Updates Bring Zen Mode, More
  9. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  10. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.