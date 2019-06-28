Huawei Y9 (2019) has received a major price cut in India. The smartphone is currently retailing for as low as Rs. 12,990 via Amazon in the country, down from its launch price of Rs. 15,990. Amazon is sole retailer to offer the Huawei Y9 (2019) in India right now. This budget Huawei smartphone comes with features like dual front and rear cameras, a 6.5-inch full-HD+ screen, octa-core Kirin 710 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone can be purchased in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colours.

The Amazon listing for the smartphone has been showing the updated pricing of the smartphone for the last few days. With the Rs. 3,000 price drop, the phone has certainly become more enticing for the consumers looking to buy a decent smartphone under Rs. 15,000.

It is unclear whether this is a permanent price cut or a temporary one. We have reached out to Huawei for clarity and will update this report when we hear back.

To recall, Huawei had launched the Y9 (2019) in the country back in January this year. The smartphone went on sale the same month in a single storage variant.

Huawei Y9 (2019) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y9 (2019) is a successor to the company Y9 (2018) smartphone and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also a dual selfie camera on board with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Additionally, you will get 64GB of inbuilt storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB), a 4,000mAh battery, and fingerprint sensor at the back.

