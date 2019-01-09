Huawei Y9 (2019) India Launch Set for Tomorrow

Huawei Y9 (2019) has received a new India launch date. The smartphone will now be launched in India tomorrow, January 10, which has been rescheduled from its original India launch date of January 7. Thus far, we already know the smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive. We also already know all of Huawei Y9 (2019) specifications, thanks to an unveiling earlier this year. Key highlights of the Huawei Y9 (2019) include a 6.5-inch display with a notch, dual rear and front cameras, HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The revised media invite confirms that the Huawei Y9 (2019) launch has now been scheduled for January 10. Huawei is hosting a press event in New Delhi to make the new announcement. Price and availability schedule of the smartphone is likely to be revealed at the event.

Meanwhile, Amazon India has made a dedicated microsite for the Huawei Y9 (2019) to confirm its exclusive availability on Amazon.in. The online listing also confirms that the handset will come bundled with Boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth headphones worth Rs. 2,990.

Announced back in October, the Huawei Y9 (2019) comes as the successor to the Huawei Y9 (2018). The smartphone features a traditional display notch design that holds two front-facing camera sensors. The back panel of the Huawei Y9 (2019) also comes with a vertically-aligned dual camera setup.

Huawei Y9 (2019) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y9 (2019) runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of EMUI 8.2 and features a 6.5-inch (1080x2340 pixels) FullView Display with a 3D curved design and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC that comes with AI Power 7.0, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. There is also 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of connectivity, the Huawei Y9 (2019) has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, digital compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The smartphone also sports a fingerprint sensor at the back that supports Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery.