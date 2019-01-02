NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Y9 (2019) India Launch Set for January 7

02 January 2019
Huawei Y9 (2019) has been teased as an Amazon India exclusive

Earlier in the day, we reported of the Huawei Y9 (2019) being teased on Amazon India as coming soon. Now, the company has rolled out media invites for the smartphone launch event on January 7 in India. This confirms that the Huawei Y9 (2019) will launch in India on January 7 and will be sold exclusively on Amazon India. To recall, the Huawei Y9 (2019) was announced in October first, and its key highlights include 6.5-inch display with a notch, dual rear and front cameras, Kirin 710 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, GPU Turbo, and Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology.

The media invite confirms that the Huawei Y9 (2019) will launch in India on January 7 at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone's pricing and availability will be announced at the event itself. The smartphone is already being teased on Amazon India, and will be exclusively available on the e-commerce site. Amazon is taking registrations for notification on when the smartphone becomes available to buy.

As the smartphone has been announced in October, we know the design and specifications of the Huawei Y9 (2019) already. The smartphone sports a display notch up front to house two front camera sensors, and there's little to no bezel on all the other sides. The back houses the dual camera setup again aligned vertically, a rear fingerprint scanner, and is seen sporting gradient finished rear panel.

Huawei Y9 (2019) specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei Y9 (2019) runs on EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.5-inch (1080x2340 pixels) FullView Display with a 3D curved design, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Kirin 710 processor and comes with AI Power 7.0. it comes in 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage models. There's no clarity on which variant will come to India.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The rear setup supports LED flash, HDR, and PDAF. It also sports a dual camera setup at the front, with 16-megapixel main sensor with f/1.0 aperture and another 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Both the camera setups are claimed to come with some AI-based features.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology that is claimed to unlock the smartphone in 0.3 seconds. The upgraded fingerprint technology also includes fingerprint navigation that enables users to manage all the notifications with one key. It packs a 4,000mAh battery, and connectivity options include Bluetooth, Micro USB, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Hot Spot, and GPS / AGPS / Glonass. Sensors on board include fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gravity sensor, and gyroscope.

