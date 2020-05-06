Huawei Y8s With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Goes Official

Huawei Y8s with a dual camera setup and a wide notch has now gone official. The phone has been listed on the company's official website in Jordan, although pricing and availability details are not unveiled. The Huawei Y8s comes with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display. The phone offers dual AI selfie cameras as well, to elevate portrait photography on the phone. This official listing comes just weeks after the Huawei Y8s render was leaked online.

Huawei Y8s price, availability

The Huawei website in Jordan gives us all details about the Huawei Y8s design and specifications, but there is no mention about its pricing or availability. However, now that the phone has been listed, sale details should follow soon. The phone will go on sale in two colour options – Emerald Green and Midnight Black.

Huawei Y8s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y8s runs on Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT LCD display and is powered by the Kirin 710 octa-core processor paired with Mali G51-MP4 GPU and 4GB RAM. It will go on sale in two configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Huawei Y8s has a dual camera setup at the back aligned vertically with flash sitting beneath the two sensors. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a secondary 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there are two selfie cameras placed inside the wide notch with one 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture) and another 2-megapixel sensor (f/2.4 aperture).

There is a 4,000mah battery on board, and connectivity options include Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and more. Sensors on the Huawei Y8s include ambient light sensor, compass, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, and a rear fingerprint sensor.