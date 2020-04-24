Technology News
Huawei Y8s Render Surfaces Online, Suggests 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Wide Notch

Huawei Y8s is seen with a green gradient finish with a rear fingerprint sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 April 2020 18:23 IST
Huawei Y8s Render Surfaces Online, Suggests 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Wide Notch

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Huawei Y8s has a power button on the right edge of the screen

Highlights
  • Huawei Y8s has two cameras sitting one below the other
  • The fingerprint sensor is seen residing at the back of Huawei Y8s
  • The selfie camera sits inside the wide notch on top of the display

Huawei Y8s, an upcoming smartphone from Huawei, has been leaked in a render, revealing key design details. This is the first we are hearing of this upcoming Huawei phone, and it is seen to sport a dual camera setup at the back and a wide-notched display up front. The Huawei Y8s hasn't been leaked before, and there is no information regarding its specifications or possible launch timeframe right now. In the leaked render, the Huawei Y8s is donning a glossy green finish. The tiny inscription beside the rear camera setup suggests that the phone will come with a 48-megapixel main camera.

According to a report by GSMArena, citing Evan Blass, Huawei Y8s has a wide-notch on top of the display with thin bezels on all the other sides. Unfortunately, the bottom portion of the phone is not seen in the render, but that is where the charging port and speaker normally reside. Whether the phone has a slight chin or not, remains a mystery. The volume rocker and power button can be seen on the right edge of the screen.

The back portion of the Huawei Y8s can also be seen in this leaked render. The phone has a dual camera setup at the back, and the sensors are positioned in a straight vertical line placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The flash sits right below the two cameras, and the tiny inscription on the side suggests that the phone will have a 48-megapixel main camera. The phone has a green gradient finish with a rear fingerprint sensor sitting in the top centre of the back panel. Apart from the design, there are no details of the Huawei Y8s.

This new leak comes just a day after Huawei launched the Huawei Nova 7 5G, Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G, and Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G phones. These phones come with quad camera setups at the back and hole-punch displays.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Y8s, Huawei Y8s Render, Huawei Y8s Design, Huawei
iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Model Discontinued in India After iPhone SE (2020) Launch
Amazon Used Third-Party Seller Data to Develop Competing Private-Label Products: Report
