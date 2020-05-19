Technology News
Huawei Y8p With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The Huawei Y8p will be available in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colour options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 May 2020 11:51 IST
Huawei Y8p runs on Android 10 based on EMUI 10.1 on top

Highlights
  • Huawei Y8p includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • The phone supports a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port
  • Huawei Y8p has an in-display fingerprint sensor on board

Huawei Y8p has launched globally as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone seems to be a rebranded version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s launched in China last year. The Huawei Y8p comes with a triple rear camera setup at the back and has a 4,000mAh battery. The new Huawei model is listed to be powered by the Kirin 710F SoC and there's a waterdrop-style notch on top of the display that houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Huawei Y8p price, availability

The Huawei Y8p has been listed on the global website but its pricing and availability details haven't been announced yet. Gadgets 360 spotted it for pre-order on the company's Belarus site for BYN 549 (roughly Rs. 17,100). Sale in Belarus is listed to begin on May 29. Pricing and availability should be announced in other regions soon. It will be available in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colour options.

The Huawei Enjoy 10s was launched in China last October, and its price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. Huawei notes that there may be a 4GB RAM option in few international markets, and internal storage has been amped up to 128GB.

Huawei Y8p specifications

The Huawei Y8p runs on Android 10 based on EMUI 10.1 on top. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display. The phone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710F octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. The Huawei Y8p has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via Nano Memory card (up to 256GB).

As for camera, the triple rear camera setup of the Huawei Y8p includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Huawei has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Y8p. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on board. Other sensors include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor and compass. Lastly, the phone measures 157.4x73.2x7.75mm and weighs 163 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.30-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
