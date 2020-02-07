Technology News
loading

Huawei Y7p With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Y7p is priced at THB 4,999 for the lone 4GB + 64GB variant. It has been made available in two colour options – Aurora Blue and Midnight Black.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 10:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Y7p With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Y7p is up for pre-orders in Thailand

Highlights
  • Huawei Y7p packs a 48-megapixel main rear camera
  • The phone has 64GB internal storage and 4GB of RAM
  • Huawei Y7p has a rear fingerprint sensor onboard as well

Huawei Y7p has quietly debuted as the Chinese smartphone maker's new smartphone in Thailand, and the phone is seen to sport hole-punch display and triple rear camera setup at the back. The smartphone also feature rear fingerprint sensor, 48-megapixel main rear camera, and is offered in two colour options- Aurora Blue and Midnight Black. The Huawei Y7p is powered by the Kirin 710F octa-core processor and includes a microSD card slot for expansion of storage. It is now up for pre-orders on various online stores in the South-East Asian country.

Huawei Y7p price

The Huawei Y7p is priced at THB 4,999 (roughly Rs. 11,500) for the lone 4GB + 64GB variant in Thailand. As mentioned, the phone is available in two colour options – Aurora Blue and Midnight Black. It is listed for pre-orders on sites like Lazada, JD central, and Shopee in the country, with shipping to begin later this month. There is no word on the phone's India release at this moment.

Huawei Y7p specifications

As for specifications, the Huawei Y7p is listed to run on Android 9 Pie based EMUI 9.1. It features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT LCD hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the upper left corner of the screen. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710F octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

On the imaging front, the Huawei Y7p has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel image sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 4,000mAh battery integrated inside the Huawei Y7p, and connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, MicroUSB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, and more. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, compass, and gravity sensor. The phone has a rear fingerprint sensor, measures 159.81x76.13x8.13mm, and it weighs 176 grams.

Huawei Y7p

Huawei Y7p

Display 6.39-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Y7p, Huawei Y7p Price, Huawei Y7p Specifications, Huawei, Huawei Y7p Features
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Birds of Prey Review: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Still Needs Emancipation
Twitter Hits 152 Million Average Monetisable Daily Active Users in Q4 2019
Huawei Y7p With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. Guess What Salary Steve Wozniak Draws From Apple?
  3. Google Maps Turns 15, Gets a Brand New Look and a Bunch of New Features
  4. Tata Sky Is No Longer Offering SD Set-Top Box to New Customers
  5. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  6. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  7. DC’s Birds of Prey Can’t Quite Emancipate Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn
  8. Poco X2 Review
  9. Redmi Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras to Be Launched Next Week
  10. Moto G8 Power Full Specifications, Design Leaked via Amazon Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Finally Lets You Turn Off Autoplay Previews: Here’s How to Do It
  2. iQoo 3 TENAA Listing Reveals 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, 12GB of RAM
  3. Tata Sky Discontinues Its SD Set-Top Box, Offers HD Option as Minimum for New Customers
  4. Twitter Hits 152 Million Average Monetisable Daily Active Users in Q4 2019
  5. Huawei Y7p With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo V19, Vivo V19 Pro With Hole-Punch Design, Dual Front Cameras to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  7. Redmi 9A With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras India Launch Expected on February 11: All You Need to Know
  8. Google Maps Celebrates Its 15th Birthday With a Makeover, New Features
  9. Uber CEO Calls 2019 'A Transformational Year' for the Company
  10. Oppo Find X2 Launch Set for February 22 in Barcelona Ahead of MWC 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.