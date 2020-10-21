Technology News
Huawei Y7a With Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 710A SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Y7a price is set at MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 14,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 October 2020 17:12 IST
Huawei Y7a is currently available in Malaysia in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration

Highlights
  • Huawei Y7a comes in three different colours
  • The phone carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Huawei Y7a offers 22.5W fast charging

Huawei Y7a has been launched as the company's latest budget smartphone, a rebranded Huawei P Smart 2021. The new model comes with a hole-punch display and offers quad rear cameras. The Huawei Y7a includes the HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC that is already powering smartphones such as the Honor 9C as well as tablets including the Huawei MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s. The Huawei phone also comes in 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Furthermore, the Huawei Y7a features three distinct colour options and supports 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei Y7a price

Huawei Y7a price has been set at MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 14,200) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone also has a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant but that's limited to the Latin American markets. Furthermore, the Huawei Y7a comes in Blush Gold, Crush Green, and Midnight Black colour options. Details about the global launch of the Huawei Y7a are yet to be revealed. To recall, the Huawei P Smart 2021 had been launched in EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,000) in late last month.

Huawei Y7a specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y7a runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top (sans Google services) and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that carries an ultra-wide-angle sensor on top, as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There are also preloaded features including Super Night Shot.

For selfies, the Huawei Y7a comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. It is paired with an f/2.0 lens.

The Huawei Y7a offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Huawei has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports the 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 165.65x76.88x9.26mm and weighs 206 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Huawei Y7a

Huawei Y7a

Display 6.67-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
