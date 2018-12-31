Just a few days ago, the Huawei Y7 (2019) was leaked in specifications, and now the company has made the Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) official. The smartphone has been announced in Vietnam, with pricing, availability, and specification details revealed. The smartphone sports a waterdrop-shaped notch, dual rear camera setup, face unlock, and 4,000mAh battery. Separately, Huawei has also announced the Huawei P Smart (2019) in Europe, and will be available in January 10. The smartphone is also seen sporting a dewdrop-shaped notch, and a dual camera setup aligned vertically. The Huawei P Smart (2019) comes with a rear fingerprint scanner, runs on Android Pie, and packs a 3,400mAh battery.

Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) price, availability

Huawei has announced the Y7 Pro (2019) on its Vietnam social channels, and the price of it is set at VND 39,90,000 (roughly Rs. 11,900). The smartphone is available in Aurora Blue and Black colour options. The smartphone is already on sale, and users who purchase before January 6 will get Bluetooth speakers for free.

The Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) is seen to sport a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a dual rear camera system at the back. There's no rear fingerprint sensor support, however users can use face unlock as an alternate security measure. The 3.5mm audio jack is seen sitting on the top edge of the device.

Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) runs on EMUI 8.2 based on Android Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, and packs an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB RAM. Internal storage is offered at 32GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Coming to imaging, the Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) sports one 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash support, and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) packs a 4,000mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and more. The smartphone's dimensions are at 158.92x76.91x8.1mm, and it weighs about 168 grams.