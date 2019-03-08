Huawei has quietly launched the new Y7 (2019) smartphone in Europe. The phone is almost identical to the Y7 Pro (2019) that was introduced in December, but the newer model comes with a slightly downgraded camera specifications. The Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) packs a 16-megapixel selfie sensor, whereas the Y7 (2019) comes with an 8-megapixel sensor. The Y7 (2019) also packs a 4,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and a large 6.26-inch full-HD+ display.

Huawei Y7 (2019) price

The Huawei Y7 (2019) is priced at EUR 220 (roughly Rs. 17,200) and will be available in Aurora Blue, Coral Red and Midnight Black colour options. The phone seems to be on sale only in the European markets right now. There is no word on the phone's release in other markets.

Huawei Y7 (2019) specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y7 (2019) runs on Android Oreo with EMUI 8.2, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio as well as a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, and packs an Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB RAM. Internal storage of the phone is 32GB with the option to expand it further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Coming to the imaging, the Huawei Y7 (2019) comes with a dual camera setup with one 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 lens. There is an LED flash on the back as well. At the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone also features a 4,000mAh battery, and the connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The smartphone's dimensions are at 158.92x76.91x8.1mm, and it weighs about 168 grams.

Further, the Y7 (2019) packs a rear fingerprint sensor - a feature that was missing in the Pro variant. The owners of the phone will also be able to use face unlock as an alternate security measure. Huawei has included a 3.5mm audio jack on the top edge of the phone, whereas the volume button resides on the right edge, and the SIM tray slot is present on the left edge. The Micro USB port and speaker grilles have been placed are at the bottom edge of the phone.