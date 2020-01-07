Technology News
Huawei Y6s With Helio P35 SoC, 3,020mAh Battery Goes Official

Huawei Y6s comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also packs a 3,020mAh battery and has a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

7 January 2020
Huawei Y6s packs a 3GB RAM on board

Highlights
  • Huawei Y6s has a 6.09-inch HD+ display with dewdrop notch
  • The phone has a single rear camera setup, a 3.5mm audio jack
  • The Huawei Y6s comes with a Micro-USB port, supports Bluetooth v4.2

Huawei has quietly made the Huawei Y6s phone official. The phone is a different variant of the Huawei Y6 (2019) phone launched in March last year, and it comes with a dewdrop notch and a single rear camera setup at the back. There's a rear fingerprint sensor as well, and a 3,020mAh battery packed inside. The Huawei Y6s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, instead of the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC found on the Huawei Y6 (2019).

Huawei Y6s price, availability

The company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability of the Huawei Y6s. The phone has been discreetly listed on its US website as of now, and Huawei should reveal sale details soon. The Huawei Y6s is listed in two colour options – Orchid Blue and Starry Black.

Huawei Y6s specifications

On the software side, the Huawei Y6s boots EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie. Furthermore, the Huawei Y6s packs a 6.09-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT IPS display with a dewdrop notch and 283ppi pixel density. There's a considerable chin seen on the bottom of the display that houses the Huawei logo. The smartphone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MTK MT6765) SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. On board storage options include 32GB and 64GB, and storage can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

In the imaging department, the Huawei Y6s comes equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and rear LED flash support. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus capabilities.

The Huawei Y6s packs a 3,020mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS, Glonass, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro USB, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and 3.5mm ear jack. Onboard sensors include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 156.28x73.5x8mm, and weighs 150 grams.

Huawei Y6s

Huawei Y6s

Display6.09-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3020mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution720x1560 pixels
For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Huawei Y6s, Huawei Y6s Price, Huawei Y6s Specifications, Huawei Y6s Launch, Huawei
