Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) has been launched in Sri Lanka, alongside the Y7 Pro (2019) and Y9 (2019). The new Huawei phone comes with a leather-finish back cover and sports a FullView 'Dewdrop Display' panel. The Chinese behemoth is targeting the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) to the youth in the country. Also, there are preloaded features such as low-light supporting face unlock and Huawei Super Sound to take on the competition. The Y6 Pro (2019) runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The price details of the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) weren't disclosed, though Huawei unveiled the phone in Sri Lanka last week. The smartphone will go on sale in the country through retailer Singer Sri Lanka, as reported by DailyMirror.lk. However, concrete information about the launch of the Y6 Pro (2019) in other markets, including India, is yet to be revealed.

Huawei Y9 Pro (2019) specifications, features

The USP of the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) is its back panel that has a textured leather finish design. The panel comes in Amber Brown and Midnight Black colour options. The smartphone is also touted to be the first to sport a Dewdrop Display panel.

Notably, the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) comes as an upgrade of the Y6 (2018) that was launched back in April last year.

The dual-SIM Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) runs Android 9 Pie on top of EMUI 9.0 and features a 6.09-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) FullView Dewdrop Display panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has 3GB of RAM, though its processor details are yet to be announced. For storing content, there is 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Huawei has provided a single, 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back of the Y6 Pro (2019) along with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and face unlock functionality. Furthermore, the handset has a Selfie toning flash 2.0 feature that is designed to brighten your selfies by throwing light in two dimensions.

The Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) packs a 3,000mAh battery that works with an AI Power Management technology.

The launch of the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) was recently notified by Twitter user Zyad Atef.