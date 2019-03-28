Technology News
Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) With 19.5:9 Display, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

, 28 March 2019
Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) With 19.5:9 Display, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) is identical to the Y6 (2019) that the company unveiled earlier this month

Highlights

  • Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) price in Pakistan is set at PKR 21,499
  • Just like Y6 (2019), Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) has a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
  • Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) comes with Selfie Toning Flash 2.0

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) has been launched in Pakistan just days after the Chinese company unveiled the Y6 (2019). The new phone, which does have the word "Prime" to indicate some changes, is in reality identical to the Y6 (2019) that arrived earlier this month. There is a 19.5:9 display with a dewdrop-style notch. The Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) also runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.0 on top and comes with a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. Huawei has provided three colour options and features such as Selfie Toning Flash 2.0 and Histen 5.0.

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) price

Huawei didn't reveal the price of the Y6 (2019) at the time of its debut earlier this month. However, as per a listing by Pakistani blog ProPakistani.pk, the Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) is available in the country at PKR 21,499 (roughly Rs. 10,600).

The official listing of the Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) on the company's website in Pakistan shows that the phone comes in three colour options, namely Amber Brown, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue.

Details about the India price and availability of the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) are yet to be announced.

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) specifications, features

The official listing confirms that the dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 and features a 6.09-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display that has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The phone also has 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) has a single, 13-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/1.8 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front, supporting Selfie Toning Flash 2.0.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and Micro-USB port. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 3,020mAh battery and measures 156.28x73.50x8mm.

Comments

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019)

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019)

Display6.09-inch
Processorquad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1560 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 9
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3020mAh
Further reading: Huawei Y6 Prime 2019 price, Huawei Y6 Prime 2019 specifications, Huawei Y6 Prime 2019, Huawei
Newly Discovered LTE Vulnerabilities Could Allow Eavesdropping: Researchers
Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) With 19.5:9 Display, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro
