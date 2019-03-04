Technology News
Huawei Y6 (2019) With Dewdrop Notch, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched; Price, Specifications

, 04 March 2019
The Huawei Y6 (2019) runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

Highlights

  • The Huawei Y6 (2019) is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
  • It comes equipped with a single 13-megapixel rear camera
  • There is no word on its pricing and availability as of now

Huawei has added a new lower mid-range smartphone to its portfolio by launching the Huawei Y6 (2019), an upgraded version of the Huawei Y6 (2018) that went official last year. The Huawei Y6 (2019) brings an updated design with a waterdrop notch display, the latest build of Android, and better imaging hardware among features. The new Huawei offering comes in a trio of colour options with one of them featuring a stitched leather design on the rear panel. Moreover, the display is a TÜV Rheinland certified panel for reducing blue light exposure. Notably, the smartphone is nearly identical to the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019), which was launched back in January.

Huawei Y6 (2019) price, availability
Huawei is yet to reveal the pricing of the Huawei Y6 (2019), and the company has also not divulged any information about its availability in its home or overseas market. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options, both of which feature a polished rear panel, alongside the Amber Brown variant that flaunts a faux leather rear panel. As of now, only the specifications and features of the new smartphone have been listed on the official Huawei website without any details about pricing and availability. The Huawei Y6 Pro (2019), launched back in January, features more RAM, but foregoes the fingerprint sensor the Huawei Y6 (2019) offers. The Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) was launched at PHP 6,990 (roughly Rs. 9,500) - which would give readers a rough idea of the anticipated Huawei Y9 (2019) price.

Huawei Y6 (2019) specifications, features
The Huawei Y6 (2019) packs a 6.09-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with a dewdrop notch and a screen to body ratio of 87 percent. As mentioned above, the display comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for cutting down blue light exposure and reducing the strain on eyes. The smartphone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 (MTK MT6761) SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. On the software side, it boots EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

In the imaging department, the Huawei Y6 (2019) comes equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera that facilitates Face Unlock and is assisted by the Selfie Toning Flash 2.0 for capturing brighter selfies. The smartphone packs 32GB of internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card up to 512GB. Connectivity is handled by 4G LTE, GPS, Glonass, BDS, Bluetooth, Micro USB, Wi-Fi Direct, and Wi-Fi Hot Spot. Onboard sensors include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a SAR sensor.

The Huawei Y6 (2019) packs a 3,020mAh battery that is backed by Huawei's proprietary battery optimisation tool to manage power consumption. The smartphone also comes with the Huawei SuperSound technology and is claimed to produce an additional 6dB of sound with a more pronounced bass effect. Party mode, Histen 5.0, and built-in FM radio are also on the table. Huawei claims that the native Phone Manager tool will help boost the system speed and provide a smoother user experience.

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Display6.09-inch
Processorquad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1560 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 9
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3020mAh
