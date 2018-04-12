Huawei has quietly expanded its Y series of smartphones with the arrival of the Huawei Y6 (2018). The new smartphone brings a plethora of features from the existing Huawei models, including Face Unlock and a FullView display panel. It comes in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options. Price and availability details of the new model are yet to emerge.

Huawei Y6 (2018) specifications, features

As per the official listing, The dual-SIM Huawei Y6 (2018) runs EMUI 8.0 that is based on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection on top. There is a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM. For capturing images and recording videos, the Huawei Y6 (2018) has a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back along with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front. There are features such as a selfie toning flash and an AR lens that are specifically designed to uplift your selfie experience. Moreover, the smartphone also uses the front camera sensor to enable the preloaded Face Unlock feature.

On the storage front, the Huawei Y6 (2018) has 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery and weighs 150 grams. Additionally, there is a loudspeaker that is touted to produce 88dB at its loudest. The company also claims that the smartphone delivers 78 percent more sound from the body speaker while maintaining the nuance in the music. Similarly, there is Huawei Histen technology that optimises the experience by mimicking environments such as a theatre or concert hall, all through connected earphones. Furthermore, the handset has a Karaoke mode that works with services such as WeSing, Sing Karaoke, Sing & Record, Live.ly, Tango, Live.me, Bigo, and Facebook.