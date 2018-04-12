Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Y6 (2018) With 5.7-Inch HD+ FullView Display, Music-Focused Features Launched

 
, 12 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Y6 (2018) With 5.7-Inch HD+ FullView Display, Music-Focused Features Launched

Highlights

  • Huawei Y6 (2018) has silently been arrived
  • The new Huawei smartphone features a 5.7-inch HD+ FullView display
  • It comes with features such as Face Unlock and Karaoke mode

Huawei has quietly expanded its Y series of smartphones with the arrival of the Huawei Y6 (2018). The new smartphone brings a plethora of features from the existing Huawei models, including Face Unlock and a FullView display panel. It comes in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options. Price and availability details of the new model are yet to emerge.

Huawei Y6 (2018) specifications, features

As per the official listing, The dual-SIM Huawei Y6 (2018) runs EMUI 8.0 that is based on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection on top. There is a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM. For capturing images and recording videos, the Huawei Y6 (2018) has a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back along with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front. There are features such as a selfie toning flash and an AR lens that are specifically designed to uplift your selfie experience. Moreover, the smartphone also uses the front camera sensor to enable the preloaded Face Unlock feature.

On the storage front, the Huawei Y6 (2018) has 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery and weighs 150 grams. Additionally, there is a loudspeaker that is touted to produce 88dB at its loudest. The company also claims that the smartphone delivers 78 percent more sound from the body speaker while maintaining the nuance in the music. Similarly, there is Huawei Histen technology that optimises the experience by mimicking environments such as a theatre or concert hall, all through connected earphones. Furthermore, the handset has a Karaoke mode that works with services such as WeSing, Sing Karaoke, Sing & Record, Live.ly, Tango, Live.me, Bigo, and Facebook.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Y6 2018

Huawei Y6 2018

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Further reading: Huawei Y6 (2018), Huawei, Mobiles, Android
AI Will Solve Facebook's Most Vexing Problems, Zuckerberg Says. Just Don't Ask When or How
Zuckerberg Gets It Right, Kind Of. His Success Is Not an 'Only in America' Story.
Huawei Y6 (2018) With 5.7-Inch HD+ FullView Display, Music-Focused Features Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay - Gone in a Flash
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Design Seen in New Teaser Comparing It With OnePlus 5T
  2. It Just Became a Lot Easier to Buy the Elusive Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
  3. Jio Effect: Airtel Rs. 249 Recharge With 2GB Data Per Day Unveiled
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Tipped to Sport 6.4-Inch Display, 4000mAh battery
  5. Walmart Said to Be Favoured Over Amazon to Buy Flipkart
  6. Orkut Creator Wants His New Social Network to Be a 'Positive' Influence
  7. Zuckerberg Says AI Will Solve Facebook's Most Vexing Problems
  8. Mi A2 (Mi 6X) May Launch on April 25 as Xiaomi Sends Invite
  9. Nokia 7 Plus Review
  10. Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Rolling Out in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.