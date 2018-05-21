Huawei has quietly launched yet another smartphone in its Y-series. Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) is the company's latest handset in the budget segment that the company has released without much fanfare. The smartphone recently popped up on Huawei's official site suggesting that it may go on sale soon. While the specifications of the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) have been revealed, there is no information on the pricing and availability of the handset. Notably, the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) smartphone will be available in two variants, the difference being in terms of SIM slots.

Interestingly, the features of the smartphone are quite similar to the Honor Play 7 that was launched earlier this month. Since Huawei sub-brand Honor had launched the latter in China priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,400), it is expected that the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) will also be available around that price range. Notably, the key features of the smartphone are its 5.45-inch display, Android 8.1 out-of-the-box, and Face Unlock. The Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) will be available in Black, Blue, and Gold coloured variants.

Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) specifications

As mentioned, the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) comes in two variants - DRA-L02 with single-SIM slot and DRA-L22 with dual SIM slots. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI on top and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440) display. There is no information available on the type of processor which powers the handset. However, under the hood, the smartphone comes with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) features a 13-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. The smartphone does have a Face Unlock feature, but according to the Huawei site, it will come with the next update. Also, the Y5 Prime (2018) is equipped with 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options in the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) are 4G LTE, GPS, A-GPS, and Glonass. The sensors on board are an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3020mAh battery that comes with Power Saving 6.0 technology. Huawei boasts up to 62 hours of continuous music playback and 13 hours of video from a single charge. It weighs 142 grams, and measures 146.5x70.9x8.3mm in size.