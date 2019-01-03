Huawei Y5 Lite has been unveiled as the company's second Android Go smartphone. The new model sits after the Y3 (2018) that was launched back in May last year as Huawei's first Android Go model. Among other entry-level specifications, the Huawei Y5 Lite features an 18:9 display panel and comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. The smartphone also has 1GB of RAM and a quad-core MediaTek SoC. Huawei has also provided Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) on the Y5 Lite, though some users might be anticipating Android 9 Lite (Go edition). The smartphone has formally been launched in Pakistan.

Huawei Y5 Lite price

The Huawei Y5 Lite price in Pakistan has been set at PKR 16,499 (roughly Rs. 8,200) for the lone 1GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Blue and Black colour options.

Details about the global launch of the Huawei Y5 Lite are yet be announced officially. Nevertheless, considering its price, the smartphone is likely to arrive in emerging markets such as India and Indonesia in the coming future.

Huawei Y5 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Y5 Lite runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS FullView Display panel along with a 295ppi pixel density and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM.

Huawei has provided an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back of the Y5 Lite that supports a panorama mode and comes along with an LED flash. The rear sensor has an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus (phase detection autofocus). For selfies, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel front camera sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture. The front-facing sensor also supports a Selfie Toning feature.

The Huawei Y5 Lite has 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,020mAh battery and measures 146.5x70.9x8.3mm.

The Pakistan launch of the Huawei Y5 Lite was first reported by ProPakistani.pk.