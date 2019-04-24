Huawei Y5 2019 is now official. The Chinese telecommunication giant on Tuesday quietly unveiled the new Y-series smartphone. The pricing and availability details of the smartphone are unknown at this point, and it is likely that the company will reveal these details at the local launch of the smartphone. Huawei Y5 2019 is an entry-level smartphone and comes with a faux-leather finish and a dewdrop-style display notch. The company claims that faux-leather material used in the phone is anti-fingerprint, wear-resistant, and anti-dirty. The highlights of the phone include MediaTek MT6761 SoC, 3020mAh battery, and 2GB of RAM.

According to Huawei, the Y5 2019 will be offered in four colour options – Modern Black, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Amber Brown. Further, the company will be releasing four variants of the phone with model numbers – AMN-LX9, AMN-LX1, AMN-LX2, and AMN-LX3.

Huawei Y5 2019 specifications

Huawei Y5 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone sports a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 84.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the company has packed a 13-megapixel auto-focus rear camera with an f/1.8 lens as well as a 5-megapixel fixed-focus selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. The Huawei Y5 2019 also comes with 16GB/ 32GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Additionally, the new Huawei houses a 3,020mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and 4G LTE support. Huawei has also added face unlock support in the Y5.

The Huawei Y5 2019 measures 147.13x70.78x8.45mm and weighs 146 grams.