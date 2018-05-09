Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei Y3 (2018) With Android Oreo (Go edition) Goes Official

 
, 09 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Y3 (2018) With Android Oreo (Go edition) Goes Official

Highlights

  • This is Huawei's first Android Go smartphone
  • It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage
  • Pricing and availability haven't been revealed yet

After confirming the impending launch of a Huawei smartphone based on Android Oreo (Go edition) recently, the Chinese phone giant has gone ahead and listed its upcoming Huawei Y3 (2018) on its Ghanian website with a list of specifications and features, and official images. Pricing and availability details for any market haven't been revealed yet. The phone will be made available in White, Grey, and Gold colour variants.

Huawei Y3 (2018) specifications

The Huawei Y3 (2018) runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box, and sports a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display. The phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6737M SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. The software it runs has specifically been made for budget phones with low RAM and storage.

In terms of optics, the Y3 (2018) bears a single 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, and LED flash. On the front, the handset gets a 2-megapixel fixed-focus sensor for selfies and video calling. There is a 2280mAh battery powering the internals from under the hood.

As for connectivity, the phone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) with hotspot, Bluetooth v4.0 LE, USB 2.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the Huawei Y3 (2018) include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the handset are listed as 145.1x73.7x9.45mm and weight is 180 grams (with battery).

In other Android Go news, Asus' first Android Oreo (Go edition) based smartphone was recently announced in Indonesia. The first Android Go phone to sport an 18:9 display, the Asus ZenFone Live L1 comes with features such as Face Unlock and triple SIM slot/ microSD card tray. The handset has been priced at IDR 1.5 million (roughly Rs. 7,200) in Indonesia.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Y3 (2018)

Huawei Y3 (2018)

Display5.00-inch
Front Camera2-megapixel
Resolution480x854 pixels
RAM1GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage8GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity2280mAh
Further reading: Huawei Y3 2018, Huawei Y3 2018specifications, Huawei, Android Go, Android Oreo Go edition
Xiaomi Poised to Become a Billionaire Factory With Listing
Nier: Automata Xbox One Release Date to Be Revealed Soon: Report
Huawei Y3 (2018) With Android Oreo (Go edition) Goes Official
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Redmi S2 the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone', Xiaomi Says
  2. Watch: Google 'mmm' Assistant Makes an Actual Call to Book an Appointment
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant India Launch on May 13 via Amazon
  5. Android P: The 7 Big New Features You Need to Know About
  6. Android P Beta Is Now Available for These Eligible Devices
  7. Nokia X Gets Its Design Revealed in a New Promotional Poster
  8. Lenovo Teaser Hints at New Fullscreen Phone Launch on June 14
  9. Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month
  10. OnePlus 6 Colour Options Accidentally Revealed by Amitabh Bachchan
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.