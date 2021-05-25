Technology News
loading

Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei Urges Shift to Software to Counter US Sanctions

Huawei CEO Zhengfei responds to the immense pressure sanctions have placed on the handset business that was at the company’s core.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 May 2021 11:49 IST
Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei Urges Shift to Software to Counter US Sanctions
Highlights
  • Former US president Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019
  • Biden's administration has given no indication it will reverse sanctions
  • Huawei is known for its gruelling work culture

Founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei Ren Zhengfei has called on the company's staff to "dare to lead the world" in software as the company seeks growth beyond the hardware operations that US sanctions have crippled.

The internal memo seen by Reuters is the clearest evidence yet of the company's direction as it responds to the immense pressure sanctions have placed on the handset business that was at its core.

Ren said in the memo the company was focusing on software because future development in the field is fundamentally "outside of US control and we will have greater independence and autonomy".

As it will be hard for Huawei to produce advanced hardware in the short term, it should focus on building software ecosystems, such as its HarmonyOS operating system, its cloud AI system Mindspore, and other IT products, the note said.

Former US president Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred it from accessing critical US-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

US President Joe Biden's administration has given no indication it will reverse Trump's sanctions.

The blacklist also barred Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models and access to Google Mobile Services, the bundle of developer services upon which most Android apps are based.

Huawei's 2020 annual report did not break down how much of its CNY 891.4 billion (roughly Rs. 10,12,630 crores) revenue was from its software.

Open source approach

Ren's note also said the software push would depend on finding the right business model and that the company should adopt an open source approach, calling on staff to "absorb nutrients" through open source communities.

He said the company's Welink business communication platform had relied on traditional software licensing, which was unsuited to cloud computing and inferior to a rival product from tech giant Alibaba.

Given the difficulty of working in the United States, Ren's note said the company should strengthen its position at home and build up its territory with a view to possibly excluding the United States.

"Once we dominate Europe, the Asia Pacific and Africa, if US standards don't match ours, and we can't enter the US, then the US can't enter our territory," it said.

Ren's note confirms a direction implied by previous announcements from the company that hinted at a shift away from handset hardware.

Rotating chairman Eric Xu in April said the company would invest more than $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,300 crores) this year in its intelligent driving business.

It is also expanding its smart car partnership with state-owned Chongqing Changan Automobile to include the design and development of auto-use semiconductors, sources told Reuters earlier this month.

Apart from the pressure of sanctions, Huawei is known for its gruelling work culture and the note recommended the software teams should hire psychology professionals to help young recruits who might find the company emotionally challenging.

"Now some young people have high IQs, but their EQ might be low, and their mentality is not mature, and it's easy for them to get sick," Ren said.


© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, HarmonyOS, Ren Zhengfei
Google's Starline Shows Promise and Perils of 3D Chats: An In-Depth Look
Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Teases More Wacky Adventures, All 10 Episode Titles Revealed

Related Stories

Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei Urges Shift to Software to Counter US Sanctions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  2. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  3. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  4. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  5. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads in Less Than a Week
  6. Realme X7 Max 5G Set to Launch on May 31 in India
  7. Realme Smart TV 4K to Launch in India on May 31
  8. The Arrowverse Is Finally Back on Streaming in India
  9. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
  10. OnePlus 6, 6T, Nord N100 Get New Update With Latest Android Security Patch
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Action Getting Stable Android 11 Update
  2. Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Teases More Wacky Adventures, All 10 Episode Titles Revealed
  3. Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei Urges Shift to Software to Counter US Sanctions
  4. Google's Starline Shows Promise and Perils of 3D Chats: An In-Depth Look
  5. UK Space Agency, Rolls Royce Tie Up To Test Nuclear Technology To Power Spacecraft
  6. Charlie Bit My Finger Sells As NFT for $760,999, Winner to Re-Enact Video With Lead Characters
  7. OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition With Johnny Silverhand Charging Stand Launched
  8. Apple-Epic Trial: Judge Probes Implications of Upending App Store During Closing Arguments
  9. WWDC 2021 Begins June 7: How to Watch Live, What to Expect
  10. Bitcoin Not for Us, No Plans to Launch Cryptocurrency Trading Desk: HSBC CEO Noel Quinn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com