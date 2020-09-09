Technology News
  Samsung, LG to Stop Supplying Smartphone Display Panels to Huawei Due to US Restrictions: Report

Samsung, LG to Stop Supplying Smartphone Display Panels to Huawei Due to US Restrictions: Report

US further tightened restrictions on Huawei in August, banning suppliers from selling chips to the Chinese telecom giant without a special license.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 September 2020 11:39 IST


LG Display had limited panel shipments to Huawei

Highlights
  • Samsung and LG will stop supplying display panels to Huawei
  • LG will continue to diversify its customer base
  • US banned local suppliers from selling chips to Huawei

Samsung Electronics' display unit and LG Display are expected to stop supplying panels for premium smartphones to Huawei Technologies due to U.S. restrictions, South Korean online media Chosun Biz reported on Wednesday.

Samsung Display, which counts Samsung Electronics and Apple as major customers for OLED display screens, declined comment.

LG Display said in a statement the U.S. move will have a minimal impact on the company given its limited panel shipments to Huawei, adding it will continue to diversify its customer base.

The US further tightened restrictions on Huawei in August, banning suppliers from selling chips made using US technology to the Chinese telecom giant without a special license.

Samsung Display and LG Display decided to stop the supply to Huawei from when the restrictions take effect on Sept. 15, as the ban includes chips needed to operate displays, and orders from Huawei do not take up a large portion of their business compared to customers like Apple, Chosun Biz reported, citing industry sources.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 


