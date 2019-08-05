Technology News
loading

Huawei Tests Smartphone With Its Own Hongmeng OS, Possibly for Sale This Year: Report

The release of a Hongmeng-powered smartphone would mark a major step for China's Huawei.

By | Updated: 5 August 2019 10:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Tests Smartphone With Its Own Hongmeng OS, Possibly for Sale This Year: Report

Huawei has been at the center of geopolitical tension between the United States and China since May

Highlights
  • Huawei phone with Hongmeng OS would be priced at CNY 2,000
  • The company was initially projecting the operating system for IoT devices
  • Huawei's revenue in the first half of 2019 grew 23 percent

Huawei Technologies is testing a smartphone equipped with Hongmeng, the company's self-developed operating system, which could potentially go on sale by the end of this year, Chinese state-media outlet Global Times reported.

The release of a Hongmeng-powered smartphone would mark a major step for China's Huawei, the world's second-biggest maker of smartphones, as US government actions threaten its access to Google's Android operating system.

The device will be priced at around CNY 2,000 ($288 or roughly Rs. 20,300), the Global Times said on Sunday, citing unnamed sources. That will place the device toward the low-end segment of the smartphone market.

Huawei did not immediately comment on the report when contacted by Reuters on Monday.

Huawei executives have previously described Hongmeng as an operating system designed for internet-of-things (IoT) products. Last month the company said the first major devices powered by Hongmeng would be its upcoming line of Honor-brand smart TVs.

Company leaders have publicly downplayed the possibility that the software could power a smartphone.

Last week, at an event announcing the company's earnings for the first half of 2019, Huawei chairman Liang Hua said the company preferred to use Google's Android operating system for its mobile devices and referred to Hongmeng as part of Huawei's "long-term strategy".

Huawei has been at the center of geopolitical tension between the United States and China since May, when President Donald Trump placed the company on an "entity list" that effectively barred American suppliers from selling to the company.

Trump has signalled that the sanctions will be relaxed, although further details remain scarce. If the policies remain enforced, Huawei could potentially lose access to regular updates to Android.

Huawei's revenue in the first half of 2019 grew 23 percent, in part due to strong domestic demand for its mobile phones.

While smartphone sales tanked overseas, its shipments in China increased 31 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, according to market research firm Canalys.

Analysts attribute the robust performance at home in part due to the quality of its devices, which have long led China's high-end Android phone market, and in part due to patriotism among consumers.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Hongmeng, Android
Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Shares Its First Pictures of Earth Taken by Its LI4 Camera
Huawei Tests Smartphone With Its Own Hongmeng OS, Possibly for Sale This Year: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale Will Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  2. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  3. Infinix S4 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  4. Redmi K20 Pro's Hi-Fi DAC: Does It Make Sense to Buy An 'Audiophile Phone'?
  5. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart
  6. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Which Is the Real 'Flagship Killer'?
  7. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  8. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  9. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Shares Its First Pictures of Earth
  10. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Cloudflare Terminates 8chan as Customer Over 'Hate-Filled' Content
  2. Infinix S4 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Shares Its First Pictures of Earth Taken by Its LI4 Camera
  4. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  5. Huawei Tests Smartphone With Its Own Hongmeng OS, Possibly for Sale This Year: Report
  6. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. Indian Railways to Provide Free Video Streaming Service on Trains, at Stations: Report
  8. Samsung Teases the Arrival of a New Exynos Chipset on August 7
  9. Garmin Forerunner 45 Smartwatch Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990
  10. SpaceX Said to Be Eyeing Florida for Starship Rocket Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.