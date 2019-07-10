A new Huawei smartphone with model numbers - SPN-AL00 and SPN-TL00 – has popped up online. The phone has been listed in the database of Chinese regulator TENAA with full specifications, but the regulator is yet to publish the phone's photos. These model numbers were earlier rumoured to be associated with Huawei Nova 5i Pro/ Mate 30 Lite. There is still no word from the company about the launch of either Nova 5i Pro or Mate 30 Lite.

As per two listings on TENAA, the Huawei SPN-AL00 and SPN-TL00 will feature a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS screen, 3,900mAh battery with fast charging support, and 4G LTE support. The phone will run Android 9 Pie with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. Other specifications of the phone will include up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the phone is said to house a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel image sensors. The upcoming Huawei phone will also pack a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

There will also be a fingerprint sensor onboard. The Huawei phone will measure 156.1x73.9x8.3mm and weigh 178 grams. In terms of the colour options, Magic Night Black and Aurora are expected.

There is no word on the pricing or availability details at this point, however, given the phone has already been listed on TENAA, the official launch shouldn't be very far.

To recall, Huawei had launched the Nova 5 series last month with models including Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i. The Huawei SPN-AL00/ SPN-TL00 is likely to be part of this lineup.