Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Phone With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 3,900mAh Battery, Octa Core SoC Spotted on TENAA

Huawei Phone With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 3,900mAh Battery, Octa-Core SoC Spotted on TENAA

The upcoming Huawei phone is likely to be a part of the company’s Nova 5 series.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 18:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Phone With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 3,900mAh Battery, Octa-Core SoC Spotted on TENAA

TENAA listings reveal the presence of up to 8GB of RAM on the phone

Highlights
  • Huawei SPN-AL00, SPN-TL00 will run Android 9 Pie
  • The phone is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Two colour options have also been outed – Black and Aurora

A new Huawei smartphone with model numbers - SPN-AL00 and SPN-TL00 – has popped up online. The phone has been listed in the database of Chinese regulator TENAA with full specifications, but the regulator is yet to publish the phone's photos. These model numbers were earlier rumoured to be associated with Huawei Nova 5i Pro/ Mate 30 Lite. There is still no word from the company about the launch of either Nova 5i Pro or Mate 30 Lite.

As per two listings on TENAA, the Huawei SPN-AL00 and SPN-TL00 will feature a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS screen, 3,900mAh battery with fast charging support, and 4G LTE support. The phone will run Android 9 Pie with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. Other specifications of the phone will include up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the phone is said to house a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel image sensors. The upcoming Huawei phone will also pack a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

There will also be a fingerprint sensor onboard. The Huawei phone will measure 156.1x73.9x8.3mm and weigh 178 grams. In terms of the colour options, Magic Night Black and Aurora are expected.

There is no word on the pricing or availability details at this point, however, given the phone has already been listed on TENAA, the official launch shouldn't be very far.

To recall, Huawei had launched the Nova 5 series last month with models including Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i. The Huawei SPN-AL00/ SPN-TL00 is likely to be part of this lineup.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei SPN-AL00, Huawei SPN-TL00, Huawei Nova 5i Pro, Huawei Mate 30 Lite, Hauwei
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
AirDrop Requests Have Become Gen Z's Version of Passing Notes
Huawei Phone With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 3,900mAh Battery, Octa-Core SoC Spotted on TENAA
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  2. India vs New Zealand Hotstar Telecast Interrupted Repeatedly
  3. 25 Million Android Devices Infected by a New Malware: Check Point Research
  4. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  5. BSNL Offers 2GB Daily Data Benefits Through Rs. 186, 187 Prepaid Plans
  6. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Get Mi CC9’s Sky Replacement Feature
  7. OnePlus Launcher Update Brings Password Support for Private Apps
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to Prepare Yourself for Amazon's Biggest Sale
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Digital Wellbeing, June Security Patch: Report
  10. Lenovo Ego Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.