Huawei Sound Speaker, Porsche Design GT2 Watch, SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger Launched

Products from Huawei also included a 12,000mAh power bank with fast charging and a ring light case for the Huawei Mate 40 series.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 23 October 2020 19:30 IST
The Huawei Mate 40 Pro Ring Light Case has 54 LEDs to brighten selfies

Highlights
  • Huawei GT 2 gets an all-titanium Porsche Design version
  • A new smaller Huawei Sound speaker has also been launched
  • The new SuperCharge Stand now supports 50W fast charging

Huawei's Mate 40 series launch was accompanied by a few other gadgets that were launched alongside. The list includes a 65W wireless car charger, a 50W charging stand, a 12,000mAh power bank that supports 66W charging, and a new case that uses a light ring to brighten pictures. The new launches also include a smaller, louder, and a less expensive version of Huawei's Sound X Bluetooth speaker, co-developed with French audio company Devialet, and a new Porsche Design version of the Huawei Watch GT 2.

Huawei SuperCharge upgrades

Huawei has upgraded its SuperCharge Wireless Charger Stand from its earlier capacity of 40W to 50W fast charging. It has the same vertical design that allows for up to a 60-degree tilt. It has two charging coils and a phone can be placed on it both horizontally and vertically. The new charger also gets the same noise-free cooling fan functionality for heat dissipation.

The company also launched two new car chargers today. The Huawei SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger with a clamp mount, which has built-in power storage. It lets you charge your phone for up to 30 minutes after the car power has been turned off. It also has a USB Type-C input port to connect accessories such as a dashcam. There's also a wired version of this car SuperCharge. A much smaller cigarette lighter charger comes bundled with the SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger that gives you an extra port for 5W charging.

Next up is the Huawei SuperCharge Power Bank. It has a power storage capacity of 12,000mAh with three 4,020mAh batteries. It has a USB Type-A and a USB Type-C port along with four LEDs that indicate battery level. Huawei says that the power bank will be able to charge both smartphones and laptops.

Huawei Sound

It's said to be a smaller but more powerful version of the Huawei Sound X, a portable Bluetooth speaker launched last year. The new speaker supports LDAC, a Hi-Res audio coding technology for wireless listening, and has a 3.5mm aux input along with Bluetooth. The package includes one woofer with two passive units and three tweeters delivering a frequency response of 55Hz to 40KHz. The speaker has been launched in a single black colour option and weighs around 2.2kg. As mentioned, it was co-developed by luxury audio brand Devialet.

Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2

The new launch is an all-titanium version of Huawei's GT 2. The new watch also gets a ceramic back and snap buckle. The GT 2 has a 14-day battery life and runs on Huawei's Kirin A1 SoC. It supports Bluetooth v5.1 and comes with a built-in GPS.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Ring Light Case

The new case in a Pearl White colour variant comes with a ring that houses 54 LEDs and pops up to give extra light to selfies. The case is designed to automatically and wirelessly draw power from the Mate 40 Pro. The intensity of the light can be controlled with three modes — mixed, cool, and warm — that you can toggle between according to the surrounding light conditions.

The prices and availability of the Huawei Sound and the chargers and accessories launched with the Huawei Mate 40 on Thursday have not been revealed yet. The Mate 40 series, which also includes the Mate 40 Pro and the Mate 40 Pro+, has been launched at a starting price of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the Mate 40 8GB + 12GB version.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Huawei mate 40 light ring case, Huawei Porsche design GT 2, Huawei Sound, Huawei SuperCharge, Huawei Mate 40
