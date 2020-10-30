Technology News
Sony, OmniVision Receive US Licences to Export Sensors to Huawei: Report

US curbs on Huawei banned global suppliers from selling it chips, including image sensors, without a special licence.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 October 2020 17:50 IST
The report said the licence granted to Sony could be limited only to a portion of its products

The report said the licence granted to Sony could be limited only to a portion of its products

Highlights
  • Sony declined to comment
  • Intel said it had received licences from US authorities
  • Samsung has received licences from US authorities

Sony and OmniVision have been granted US licences to resume shipping some image sensors to China's Huawei, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

US curbs on Huawei, which cite security concerns, have banned global suppliers from selling it chips, including image sensors, which use US technology, without a special licence since September 15.

Yet some display and image sensor-related suppliers are receiving US licences as those components are considered less related to cybersecurity concerns, Nikkei Asia reported, quoting a chip industry executive.

The report said the licence granted to Sony could be limited only to a portion of its products.

Sony declined to comment. Representatives of OmniVision, a subsidiary of Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Samsung's display unit has received licences from US authorities to continue supplying certain display panel products to Huawei, a source told Reuters.

Last month, Intel said it had received licences from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei.
© Thomson Reuters 2020

Further reading: Sony, OmniVision, Huawei
YouTube Music Lets You Hide Your Liked Videos From YouTube


