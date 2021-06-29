Technology News
Huawei to Offer Software Support for Honor Phones Released Before April 1: All Details

Huawei to offer monthly security updates to Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor View 20 phones.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 June 2021 16:24 IST
Honor released three phones in the Honor 50 series earlier this month

Highlights
  • Only few phones in the Honor 20 series will receive monthly updates
  • Other old Honor phones will receive quarterly updates
  • Huawei and Honor haven’t revealed plans on version upgrades

Huawei sold off its Honor smartphone brand to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers in a move that was made to ensure Honor's survival after the US sanctions hit two years ago. Now that Honor is a separate brand, its software support details for old phones released under the Huawei umbrella have been explained. Huawei will support all Honor phones released before April 1 this year, providing firmware updates. This means that the Honor 50 series launched earlier this month will be supported by Honor, and all the others released previously, will be supported by Huawei.

Honor told Finnish media house SuomiMobili that its exit from Huawei took place in the months of March and April this year. Therefore, Huawei will be responsible for the support and upgrades of all Honor phones released before April 1, 2021. Honor will be responsible for support and upgrades for all devices released and placed on the market after April 1. The company adds that it will continue to offer customer support to old phone users as far as possible, before referring them to Huawei's customer service.

Huawei also confirmed that it will continue to support Honor smartphones released under its ownership. The company said it will continue to update high-end Honor phones on a monthly basis, but many more affordable phones will receive updates on a quarterly basis. Monthly security update will be released to Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor View 20 phones, Huawei has confirmed.

Quarterly security updates will be released to Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro+, Honor 30i, Honor 30s, Honor View 30 Pro, Honor 20e, Honor 20i, Honor 20S, Honor 20 Lite, Honor 10i, Honor 9A, Honor 9C, Honor 9S, Honor 9S 10x, Honor 9X Lite, Honor 10X Lite, Honor 9X Pro, Honor 8A, Honor 8S, Honor 8A Pro phones. Huawei and Honor haven't revealed plans for big version upgrades for any of the old phones.

A report in January suggested that Huawei is also considering selling its premium smartphone brands P and Mate, a move that could see the company eventually exit from the high-end smartphone-making business.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Honor 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Super performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Attractive design
  • Lots of camera features
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent camera performance
  • Lacks fast charging
Display 6.26-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3750mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Honor View 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Modern design
  • Good battery life
  • Bundled supercharger
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent face recognition
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Display 6.40-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2310 pixels
Honor 50 Pro

Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2676x1236 pixels
Honor 50

Display 6.57-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Honor 50 SE

Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
Further reading: Huawei, Honor
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Pay Later Reaches 2 Million Customer Sign-Ups Since Launch in India

