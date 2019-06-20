Technology News
Huawei Smartphones Due to Get Android Q-Based EMUI 10 Update Tipped

Huawei said to be internally testing EMUI 10 on the P30 Pro.

20 June 2019
Huawei Smartphones Due to Get Android Q-Based EMUI 10 Update Tipped

EMUI 10 is reported to improve performance on the Huawei P30 Pro

Highlights
  • Huawei is reportedly testing EMUI 10 on the P30 Pro
  • EMUI 10 is based on top of Android Q
  • EMUI 10 is said to be focused on performance

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has been heavily affected by the US-China trade war. The trade war has also caused Huawei to lose access to proprietary apps and services from Google. Huawei smartphones were removed from the Android Q Beta programme but were later brought back. Now, a report lists the Huawei smartphones in line to receive an Android Q update. Separately, a report claims the Chinese smartphone maker is currently testing out the Android Q version of its custom skin, EMUI 10. An early beta build of the EMUI 10 is now allegedly available.

A new report by IT Home lists out Huawei smartphones that will receive the Android Q-based EMUI update. Huawei hasn't officially announced that these smartphones will be getting the update, and ITHome cites media reports for the information.

Some of the smartphones on this list include the recently launched Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30, and Huawei P30 Lite. It also includes the Huawei Mate 20 series, Huawei P Smart 2019, P Smart Plus 2019, P Smart Z, and the Huawei P20 series.

FunkyHuawei, which runs a third-party Huawei ROM, reported that the Huawei P30 Pro is currently undergoing internal testing for EMUI 10 which is based on top of Android Q Beta. Details of EMUI 10 are unknown but FunkyHuawei reports that the focus seems to be on performance and users have reported a performance boost on the P30 Pro.

Google had removed the Huawei Mate 20 Pro from the Android Q Beta programme when US imposed a ban on the Chinese telecommunication giant. The phone was added back to the list and is currently eligible to be a part of the Android Q Beta programme.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P30 Pro, EMUI 10
Aditya Shenoy

Huawei Smartphones Due to Get Android Q-Based EMUI 10 Update Tipped
