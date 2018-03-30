Huawei Shipped 153 Million Smartphones in 2017, Says Counterpoint

Chinese handset maker Huawei shipped 153 million smartphones (including its sub-brand Honor) in 2017, reporting revenue of CNY 237.2 billion ($36.4 billion), an increase of 31.9 percent Year-on-Year (YoY).

In the consumer business, Huawei and Honor brands ran full speed ahead, leading to rapid growth in their respective markets, the company said on Friday.

The company's 2017 results looked better as the Honor brand helped pushed sales both within and outside China, according to the latest report by market research firm Counterpoint's Market Monitor service.

Huawei P20, P20 Pro India Launch Will Be 'Soon', Says Company

"Huawei secured the leading position in the Chinese smartphone market during the final quarter of 2017 and for the full year 2017 it registered 19 percent YoY growth. This allowed the world's third largest smartphone brand to capture 19 percent share of the smartphone market, its highest ever for a full year," said Counterpoint.

The Shenzhen-based firm launched its latest flagship smartphones - P20 and P20 Pro - earlier this week at an event in Paris.

P20 with a 5.8-inch screen features a Leica dual camera setup and P20 Pro with a 6.1-inch screen comes with a Leica triple camera setup.

Both the devices feature a 24.8-megapixel selfie camera with artificial intelligence (AI) beautification capabilities and 3D portrait lighting.