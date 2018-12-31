NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Share in Global Premium Smartphone Market Hits Double Digits for First Time: Counterpoint

Huawei Share in Global Premium Smartphone Market Hits Double Digits for First Time: Counterpoint

, 31 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Share in Global Premium Smartphone Market Hits Double Digits for First Time: Counterpoint

Highlights

  • Premium smartphone segment grew at a rate of over 19 percent
  • It grew faster than overall smartphone segment
  • Overall smartphone segment declined five percent in Q3 2018

Driven by its P20 series shipments, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei's share in the global premium smartphone segment hit double digits for the first time in the third quarter of 2018, according to Counterpoint Research.

At a rate of over 19 percent, the global, premium smartphone segment grew faster than the overall smartphone segment that declined five percent in Q3 2018, according to Counterpoint Research's Market Monitor Q3 2018 report.

Apple led the global premium smartphone segment capturing 47 percent share of the segment, followed by Samsung (22 percent), Huawei (12 percent), Vivo (five percent ), Oppo (five percent) and Xiaomi (three per cent), Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Technology Market Research, wrote in a blog post on Saturday. 

In India, OnePlus continued to lead the premium smartphone segment for the second successive quarter capturing 30 percent of the market driven by the strong performance of its OnePlus 6. 

OnePlus is followed by Samsung, Apple, Asus, and Huawei as the top five smartphone brands in the country.

While the premium segment growth for Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi was driven by performances in China, for OnePlus and Huawei, growth was generated outside China, Pathak said. 

"Going forward, we estimate that the premium smartphone segment will grow in Q4 2018 driven by a full quarter of sales of new iPhones," Pathak said.

"In terms of distribution, premium brands sales are skewed in favour of offline retail," he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Huawei
Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Realme C1, Nokia 6.1, Other Phones on Discount During Flipkart Qualcomm Days Sale
Huawei Share in Global Premium Smartphone Market Hits Double Digits for First Time: Counterpoint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones Today
  2. Huawei P Smart (2019) With Android Pie, Dewdrop Display Launched
  3. Nokia 9 PureView Leaked Press Render Shows Penta-Lens Camera Setup
  4. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  5. Aquaman Bests Suicide Squad as It Nears $750 Million Worldwide
  6. Flipkart Qualcomm Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Smartphones
  7. Microsoft Surface Go Starts Shipping in India, Starts at Rs. 38,599
  8. Fitbit Charge 3 With 7-Day Battery Life to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow
  9. China Probe Readies to Land on Far Side of the Moon
  10. TRAI Gives a Month to Consumers to Choose Channels Under New Framework
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.